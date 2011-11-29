* Euro little moved as EU gives more details of EFSF

* Talk of more money for IMF taken as a positive

* Asian markets reserve judgement having been burned before

By Wayne Cole

SYDNEY, Nov 30 The euro barely budged in Asia on Wednesday as the market gave a guarded reception to details on the euro zone's new lending facility and on proposals to expand funding for the IMF so it could lend to troubled members such as Italy.

Euro zone finance ministers agreed to use the EFSF fund as a sort of bond insurance vehicle that would provide partial protection of 20-30 percent against losses on the principal of new bonds issued by a requesting member.

Dealers said the talk of more money for the International Monetary Fund seemed to be a positive development, but the Asian market was choosing to defer judgement until Europe opened. That left the euro hanging at $1.3320, little changed from New York's close and still off Tuesday's high of $1.3443.

"Markets have been disappointed so many times before that nobody wants to risk money that this time will be right," said a dealer at an Australian bank. "Frankly many investors in this region are just fed up of Europe and its problems, and don't want to get involved."

He noted that there was still much confusion on the prospects for IMF assistance to Italy, with the Fund reportedly again denying it was in talks to provide assistance.

That clashed with a Reuters report citing several sources saying the IMF had indeed held preliminary talks with Italy about providing financial support, though no decision had been taken.

News that S&P had downgraded a swathe of major global banks also added to the cautious mood. That was evident in S&P 500 futures which were down 0.5 percent.

Neither was the mood helped by more disappointing data from Japan where the index of manufacturing dropped to 49.1 in November, from 50.6 in October, pointing to a contraction in activity.

Still, it was notable that risk currencies like the Australian dollar had rallied hard in the last couple of days while commodity prices had gained broadly.

"Deep down, the market really, really wants to believe that the Europeans won't let the whole thing collapse," said the local bank trader.

That in turn fed a feeling that, if only European leaders could get on top of the crisis, there would be a "monster rally" in risk assets.

"Nobody wants to miss that rally, so they're reluctant to short the euro or cut back further on stocks and commodities," he said. "How long this will last, though, is anybody's guess."

For now, the Australian dollar was finding support at $1.0025 having bounced 3 percent so far this week. It even regained ground on the euro, which slid to A$1.3300 from a high of A$1.3897 this time last week.

The U.S. dollar was less in demand as a safe-haven and eased 0.3 percent to 79.015 against a basket of major currencies. The dollar also drifted off on the yen to 77.91 , having failed to hold a 78.27 high on Tuesday.