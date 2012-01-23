* Euro falls 30 pips on uncertainty over Greek debt swap
deal
* Germany denies report on boosting rescue funds
* Many Asian centres still shut for holidays
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Jan 24 The euro retreated from a
three-week peak against the dollar in Asia on Tuesday and looked
vulnerable to extending its pullback after talks to reduce
Greece's debt burden suffered a setback.
The single currency shed some 30 pips on news that euro zone
finance ministers had sent back for further negotiations a debt
restructuring offer from private Greek bondholders to achieve a
lower average coupon on new Greek bonds.
The euro dipped to $1.3005 from $1.3034 late in New
York, before steadying at $1.3014. On Monday, it jumped more
than 1 percent to around $1.3050 as hopes of an eventual Greek
deal drove a wave of short covering.
Further dousing market optimism, Germany denied a report
that it was ready to boost the combined firepower of the euro
zone's rescue funds to 750 billion euros.
"Considering the euro rallied over 150 pips on this
overnight, the common currency looks vulnerable today,
especially with Greek debt negotiations on the rocks and
downgrades of European banks by S&P," said David Scutt, a trader
at Arab Bank in Sydney.
Standard & Poor's cut its ratings by a notch for several
French banks including Credit Agricole and Societe Generale.
However, the move was expected following S&P's downgrade of
France's ratings to AA+ earlier in the month.
Despite the pullback, the euro was still up some 3 percent
from a 17-month trough of $1.2623 plumbed on Jan 13. While its
resilience has confounded some market players, traders said the
euro was always at risk of being squeezed higher given record
short speculative positions.
There was also talk that markets were starting to believe
that last month's injection of nearly half a trillion euros of
three-year funds (LTRO) into the banking system by the European
Central Bank has bought politicians time to solve the region's
debt crisis.
Barclays Capital analysts said the recent improvement in the
global risk sentiment is likely to stay on trend. "We expect the
upcoming auction of LTRO (in February) to keep market sentiment
anchored, providing risky assets room to extend the recent
rally," they wrote in a note.
Resistance for the euro is now seen around $1.3076/1.3100,
the Jan 3 high and 38.2 percent retracement of the November to
January slump. But a break above the October low of $1.3144 is
still needed to turn the technical picture positive, traders
said.
Against the yen, it hit a near four-week high of 100.49
, before retreating to 100.12, still well off an
11-year trough around 97.00 plumbed on Jan 16.
The euro's retreat helped the dollar index bounce off
a three-week low of 79.602 to last stand at 79.788. Against the
yen, the greenback fetched 77.00, in the middle of a
prevailing trading range roughly between 76.6 and 77.20.
The rally in commodity currencies also took a bit of a
breather with the Australian dollar at $1.0518,
slightly off a 12-week peak of $1.0574 set overnight.
Many Asian centres are still closed for the Lunar New Year
holidays, meaning trading in Asia will probably be pretty
subdued.
Some market players are also awaiting the outcome of the
U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting, which starts later on
Tuesday.
While no policy change is expected, the Fed will likely show
that its policymakers expect to start hiking interest rates
again only in the first half of 2014, more than five years after
chopping them to near zero, a Reuters poll of leading Wall
Street economists showed.
Any signs that rates will stay lower for longer could put
some pressure on the greenback.