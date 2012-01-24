* Dollar, euro sharply higher vs yen after overnight rally
* Fed's new interest rate projection awaited
* China, Hong Kong still shut for holidays
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Jan 25 The yen hovered at
one-month lows against the dollar in Asia on Wednesday, having
suffered its biggest one-day fall since October's intervention
after a break of technical levels forced sellers into the
market.
Traders though expect little follow-through selling in Asia
with several centres including Hong Kong and China still shut
for the Lunar New Year holidays and as the outcome of the
Federal Reserve's policy meeting looms.
Speculation that Japanese data due at 2350 GMT would show
the export-driven economy posting a trade deficit last year --
the first in more than three decades -- provided an excuse to
dump the yen on Tuesday.
That saw the dollar break past 77.10 to reach 77.84 yen
, the highest level since Oct 31 when Japan's massive
yen-selling intervention drove the greenback to a high around
79.50.
"The sharp weakness for JPY was the key development as the
short term risks suggest additional follow-through," wrote
analysts at JPMorgan.
"Note that USD/JPY extended above key resistance in the
77.50 area as the focus turns to the important 78.23 December
high. A break of that peak would imply a shift back to the
medium term range highs near 79.55."
The move could ease the threat of an official intervention,
which had kept dollar/yen stuck in a narrow range roughly
between 76.60 and 77.20 in the last three weeks.
The yen even fell against the embattled euro in a move that
saw the single currency climb to a one-month high near 101.30
, well off an 11-year trough around 97.00 plumbed on
Jan 16.
The euro fared reasonably well against the dollar after EU
data showing a surprising strength in manufacturing and services
this month held out hope the euro zone may escape recession.
Portugal also eased market jitters after its prime minister
said the country was not seeking to renegotiate or extend its 78
billion euros bailout from its creditors.
The single currency stood at $1.3030, little changed
from late New York levels and not far off a three-week peak of
$1.3062 struck Tuesday.
However, with no definite outcome on Greece's debt swap
talks and the threat of the country's ratings being cut to
'selective default' by Standard & Poor's, the euro's outlook
remains uncertain.
Commodity currencies also fared relatively well with the
Australian dollar at $1.0481, still within easy reach
of a three-month peak of $1.0574 set earlier in the week.
Australia reports inflation data later Wednesday that could
well open the way for another cut in interest rates at the
Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) next meeting on Feb. 7.
Upbeat earnings from Apple should also help keep
risk appetite intact, further underpinning commodity currencies.
While the IMF has joined a growing rank of doomsayers
predicting a global recession stemming from Europe's debt
crisis, there is no doubt that market mood has improved
recently.
Some players say this shift in sentiment can be attributed
to the European Central Bank's injection of nearly half a
trillion euros of three-year funds into the banking system last
month.
Along with another offering of such cheap money next month,
this could buy the region more time to solve its debt crisis.
Meanwhile, the Fed will begin a new practice of announcing
policymakers' interest rate projections when a two-day meeting
ends on Wednesday.
Economists polled by Reuters expect the Fed will signal that
it is unlikely to start hiking interest rates until the first
half of 2014, more than five years after chopping them to near
zero.
"Our economists believe that this will likely reveal a more
dovish Fed than the market expects. In FX, this, combined with a
potential downside surprise to U.S. GDP on Friday, suggests some
downside pressure for USD crosses," analysts at Barclays Capital
wrote in a client note.