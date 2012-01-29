* Euro holding near 6-week highs vs USD
* Greece seen near deal on debt swap with creditors
* Euro zone leaders to meet at yet another summit
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Jan 30 The euro hovered at
six-week highs against the dollar on Monday, but faced a subdued
session in Asia as investors awaited confirmation that Greece
has secured a long-awaited debt deal that will help it avert a
messy default.
The single currency, which jumped some 2.8 percent last week
in its best performance in three months, stood at $1.3213
compared with $1.3227 late in New York on Friday.
"Shorts continued to cover, but there was also evidently
some interest in wanting to be long into the weekend, pending
any hard 'good news' announcement prior to Monday morning's
Asia-Pacific re-open," analysts at BNP Paribas wrote in a note.
While there was no hard news as yet, two sources close to
the Greek talks on Sunday confirmed a deal was largely in place.
A final agreement, however, could not be clinched until euro
zone finance ministers signed off on it.
In any case, the deal is unlikely to be forged in time for
Monday's summit, where euro zone leaders will gather to discuss
budget rules for governments and ways to stimulate growth in the
crisis-hit continent.
Still, markets appeared optimistic and have all but shrugged
off Fitch's downgrade of several euro zone countries including
Italy and Spain on Friday.
Immediate resistance for the euro is seen around $1.3250,
the 50 percent retracement of the November to mid-January
decline. But the clear break above the October trough of $1.3144
suggested an interim base has formed for the common currency.
Traders said the euro remained vulnerable to short covering.
Data last Friday showed currency speculators raised their net
euro short positions to a fifth straight record high in the week
ended Jan. 24.
Against the yen, the euro bought 101.35, up from
Friday's low of 100.56. It also firmed against the Australian
dollar, climbing to A$1.2409, off an all-time low of
A$1.2220 set earlier in the month.
The buoyant euro kept the dollar index pinned at
six-week lows. It was at 78.880, compared with a 16-month peak
of 81.784 set on Jan 13.
On the yen, the dollar stood at 76.73, steadying
after two sessions of steep declines. The greenback had come
under pressure last week after the Fed signalled it would not
hike rates until at least late 2014 and kept the door open to
additional stimulus.
"All of this is seen as positive for risk trades such as
shares, commodities and the Australian dollar, while at the same
time keeping bond yields down," said Shane Oliver, head of
investment strategy at AMP Capital.
The Australian dollar, which scaled a three-month peak of
$1.0688 on Thursday, last stood at $1.0637.
Chinese financial markets reopen after the week-long Lunar
New Year holidays, but there is no major economic data out of
Asia on Monday.
Traders said they were also watching oil prices as a gauge
of risk appetite as the conflict between the West and Iran over
its nuclear ambition heats up.