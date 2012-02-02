* Dollar weaker across the board as risk sentiment improves
* Aussie dollar hits 5-month high on Australia trade data
* France/Spain debt sales in focus
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, Feb 2 The euro edged higher and
the Australian dollar hit a five-month high on Thursday as risk
sentiment improved after global manufacturing data allayed the
market's worst fears about global growth.
Underscoring its broad retreat, the dollar hovered near a
three-month low hit against the yen the previous day, and the
U.S. currency also fell against emerging Asian currencies such
as the Singapore dollar.
The euro rose 0.2 percent to $1.3183, pulling away
from Wednesday's intraday low of $1.3026.
Helping to support the single currency was news that
Greece's long-delayed deal with private sector creditors to cut
its debt burden is nearly wrapped up.
"PMIs in the US, China, Germany are more resilient than
expected, encouraging heavy money to finally step in as the holy
combination of PMIs above 50 and loose monetary policy means
buying risk," said Sebastien Galy, strategist at Societe
Generale.
"Hence, the sugar rush is steadily moving down the veins of
the financial system, helping to pressure the USD lower and EM
higher."
The Australian dollar touched a five-month high of
$1.0758, helped by data showing Australia's trade surplus
rebounded to the highest in three months in December.
After trimming some gains, the Australian dollar stood at
$1.0733, up 0.2 percent from late U.S. trade on
Wednesday.
Markets are waiting to see how debt sales from France and
Spain will fare. Recent successful debt auctions showed the
European Central Bank's injection of nearly half a trillion
euros of cheap funds has helped bolster demand.
DOLLAR/YEN
Against the yen, the dollar dipped 0.1 percent to
76.14 yen, stuck near a three-month low 76.027 yen hit on
Wednesday on trading platform EBS.
A Tokyo-based trader said the dollar's downside looked
relatively well supported for now, with dollar bids lurking at
levels below 75.50 yen.
The U.S. dollar has come under pressure after the
Federal Reserve said last week it was likely to keep interest
rates near zero at least until late 2014.
The dollar has been edging closer to a record low of 75.311
yen hit on Oct. 31, when Japan intervened heavily to curb the
yen's strength.
Japan will probably intervene again if dollar/yen drops
below a certain threshold or market volatility were to increase
sharply, said Gareth Berry, G10 FX analyst for UBS in Singapore.
"The question is at what point will that intervention take
place? We think there is a good chance that it will happen if we
drift slowly down towards 75.50 or maybe a little lower," he
said.
"Certainly if we set a new record, all-time low in
dollar/yen just above 75, that would be justification enough for
Japan to pull the trigger," Berry said.
Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi said on
Thursday he is prepared to take firm measures on currencies when
needed, hinting at the chance of solo intervention in forex
markets as the yen edges higher versus the dollar.
Some traders have said that Japanese authorities may be
hesitant to intervene unless the dollar hits a record low versus
the yen, after the U.S. Treasury in December expressed
disapproval over Japan's solo intervention in October.