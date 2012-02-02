* Aussie dollar hits 5-month high on Australia trade data
* Profit-taking later weighs on Aussie dollar
* Dollar/yen hovers near previous day's 3-month low
* France, Spain debt sales in focus
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, Feb 2 The euro inched higher
versus the dollar and the Australian dollar hit a five-month
high on Thursday as risk sentiment improved after global
manufacturing data allayed the market's worst fears about global
growth.
Underscoring its broad retreat, the dollar hovered near a
three-month low hit against the yen touched the previous day,
and the U.S. currency also fell against emerging Asian
currencies such as the Singapore dollar.
The euro rose 0.1 percent to $1.3176, pulling away
from Wednesday's intraday low of $1.3026.
Helping to support the single currency was news that
Greece's long-delayed deal with private sector creditors to cut
its debt burden is nearly wrapped up.
"PMIs in the US, China, Germany are more resilient than
expected, encouraging heavy money to finally step in as the holy
combination of PMIs above 50 and loose monetary policy means
buying risk," said Sebastien Galy, strategist at Societe
Generale.
"Hence, the sugar rush is steadily moving down the veins of
the financial system, helping to pressure the USD lower and EM
higher."
The Australian dollar touched a five-month high of
$1.0758, helped by data showing Australia's trade surplus
rebounded to the highest in three months in December.
Traders said the Australian dollar later pared some of its
gains due to profit-taking by leveraged players. The Australian
dollar last stood at $1.0721, up 0.1 percent from late
U.S. trade on Wednesday.
Markets are waiting to see how debt sales from France and
Spain will fare. Recent successful debt auctions showed the
European Central Bank's injection of nearly half a trillion
euros of cheap funds has helped bolster demand.
DOLLAR/YEN
The dollar dipped 0.1 percent to 76.13 yen, stuck
near a three-month low of 76.027 yen hit on Wednesday on trading
platform EBS.
The U.S. dollar has come under pressure after the
Federal Reserve said last week it was likely to keep interest
rates near zero at least until late 2014.
The dollar has been edging closer to a record low of 75.311
yen hit on Oct. 31, when Japan intervened heavily to curb the
yen's strength.
Japan might intervene again if dollar/yen drops below 75.50
yen or market volatility were to increase sharply, said Gareth
Berry, G10 FX analyst for UBS in Singapore.
"The question is at what point will that intervention take
place? We think there is a good chance that it will happen if we
drift slowly down towards 75.50 or maybe a little lower," he
said.
"Certainly if we set a new record, all-time low in
dollar/yen just above 75, that would be justification enough for
Japan to pull the trigger," Berry said.
Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi said on
Thursday he is prepared to take firm measures on currencies when
needed, hinting at the chance of solo intervention in forex
markets as the yen edges higher versus the dollar.
Some traders have said that Japanese authorities may be
hesitant to intervene unless the dollar hits a record low versus
the yen, after the U.S. Treasury in December expressed
disapproval over Japan's solo intervention in October.