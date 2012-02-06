* Markets appear optimistic that Greece will secure rescue
deal
* Athens baulking at accepting painful terms for new package
* Aussie holds firm in face of possible rate cut by RBA
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Feb 7 The euro held steady in Asia
on Tuesday as markets remained sanguine that Greece will
eventually clinch a rescue package, even as the country's
political leaders delayed their decision to accept painful terms
by yet another day.
Failure to secure the 130 billion euro ($170 billion) rescue
would risk pushing Athens into a chaotic debt default and
destabilise the entire euro zone, an outcome deemed too extreme
to contemplate.
That was seen keeping euro bears restrained for now at
least, resulting in a volatile but resilient single currency. It
stood at $1.3122 on Tuesday, little changed from late New
York levels. A recovery from $1.3026 overnight kept the common
currency within reach of a six-week peak around $1.3230 set last
week.
Only a clear break of $1.3020 would see the euro move to
$1.2930-50, the Jan 25 low and then to $1.2855-75 the 61.8
percent retracement of the $1.2624-1.3233 rally in January,
traders said.
Still, without a clear outcome for Greece, the euro will
remain choppy.
"The stalemate among the three political parties comes ahead
of the April elections, implying that this in large part could
be domestic politicking," analysts at BNP Paribas wrote in a
note. "As these talks continue, the euro will likely remain
vulnerable to any headline risk."
The euro's resilience saw the dollar index retreat to
79.076, from a session high of 79.516, still uncomfortably close
to an 8-week trough of 78.623 plumbed on Feb 1.
Against the yen, the dollar was steady at 76.55,
taking a breather after creeping up from 76.20 on the back of
upbeat U.S. jobs data last Friday.
Among commodity currencies, the Australian dollar is the one
to watch ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) rate
decision due at 0330 GMT. It stood at $1.0720, near a
six-month peak set last week.
Interbank futures imply a 56 percent chance of a 25
basis point cut to the 4.25 percent cash rate, while many
analysts polled by Reuters believe the RBA has room to cut given
a benign inflation environment.
"The RBA may well take advantage of an overbought AUD/USD to
squeeze it lower by proving more dovish than expected," said
Sebastien Galy, strategist at Societe Generale.
"The washout should be an opportunity to sell the downside
in AUD/USD as it is likely to remain very much bid as a high
yielding currency in an environment of extremely low yields and
this in spite of deteriorating fundamentals."
Should the RBA surprise by leaving rates unchanged, the
Aussie could re-test Friday's peak and then target the 29-year
high of $1.1081 set in July.