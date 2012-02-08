* Euro to meet heavy resistance at $1.3332
* USD undermined by dovish Fed
* Yen weaker on USD and euro
By Cecile Lefort
SYDNEY, Feb 8 The euro was holding near a
two-month peak in Asia on Wednesday, as hopes that Greece was
nearer a debt deal sparked a broad short-covering rally and a
pick up in risk sentiment.
Investors have been worried that a failure to secure a 130
billion euro ($170 billion) rescue could push Athens into a
chaotic debt default and destabilise the entire euro zone.
The euro stood at $1.3248, having jumped one percent
on Tuesday to a peak of $1.3270, its highest since mid-December,
after knocking option barriers at $1.32 and stops at $1.3220.
The surge, however, was more due to a squeeze in
short-positions, rather than on a view that all is well in
Europe.
While there are suggestions Greece is close to an agreement,
Athens politicians have yet to agree to painful austerity
measures to receive a second bailout package. They have delayed,
once more, the deal deadline to Wednesday.
"There seems to be a lot of complacency in the market," said
Rob Ryan, a strategist at BNP Paribas in Singapore.
"How long can you give the process the benefit of the doubt,
'I am sure they will come to a solution'?"
Ryan is doubtful the euro rally will be sustained unless
Greece agrees to a deal.
The next level of resistance for the euro is found at the
100-day moving average of around $1.3332, ahead of $1.3432, the
50 percent retracement of the decline from the late October high
of $1.42480 to the mid-January low of $1.26260.
The Aussie dollar held much of the gains it made after the
Reserve Bank of Australia kept interest rates steady on Tuesday,
surprising most investors who had wagered on a cut.
The Australian dollar powered up to a six-month high of
$1.0823 against the dollar. It was last at $1.0803 and
looks poised to test 30-year peaks at $1.1081 hit in July.
The risk rally saw the dollar index retreat 0.7
percent to a two-month trough of 78.488.
The greenback was also undermined after U.S. Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke kept alive the chance of more quantitative
easing, despite Friday's upbeat jobs report.
Against the yen, the dollar stood at 76.78 yen,
having climbed to 76.970 yen, its highest since
Friday, while the euro surged to 101.76 yen, a
level not seen in two weeks.
The yen came under pressure after Japanese Finance Minister
Jun Azumi reiterated Tokyo is ready to step in again to counter
speculative moves. The yen remains uncomfortably close to
three-month highs touched last week with markets wary of
Japanese intervention to curb its currency.
Japan on Wednesday reported its current account surplus had
fallen 75 per cent to 303 billion yen in December, while for all
of 2011 the surplus had dropped by the most on record to 9.6
trillion yen.
This shrinkage could undermine the yen if sustained as the
Japanese earn less foreign currency to switch into yen.