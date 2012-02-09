* Greece parties agree on bailout package except pensions
* Market remains hopeful deal with be reached
* Further gains in euro seen hard given Europe slowdown
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Feb 9 The euro dipped in early
Asian trade on Thursday after Greek political parties concluded
marathon negotiations with the issue of pension cuts left
unresolved, though hopes that a deal will soon be reached
limited the damage.
A statement by Greek prime minister Lucas Papademos said
Greek political leaders have agreed on all points of a bailout
package except one, on which talks will continue with the
country's international lenders.
Greek party officials said the level of cuts in pensions
remained the sticking point but discussions with the "troika" of
international lenders will continue so a deal could be concluded
before a meeting of euro zone finance ministers on Thursday.
"Short-term players reacted to the headlines," said a trader
at a U.S. bank.
The euro slipped about 0.15 percent to $1.3236, off a
two-month high of $1.32890 hit on Wednesday, though it has
gained nearly 5 percent from a 17-month low of $1.2624 hit in
January.
Immediate resistance is seen around its 90-day average at
$1.3321 and 100-day moving average at $1.3332.
Market players said an agreement on a second bailout would
likely offer only a short-term boost to the euro given ongoing
uncertainties about Greece and other euro-zone economies.
"The market has been thinking that there will be a second
bailout package after all. You can't blame just Greece for the
euro zone's slowdown. The economy is slowing because of tight
fiscal policy," said Makoto Noji, a senior strategist at SMBC
Nikko Securities.
Italy's economy, the currency bloc's third-largest, likely
contracted in the fourth quarter, while countries such as Spain
and Belgium have already reported contraction in the same
quarter.
Against this backdrop, the European Central Bank is expected
to follow an easing bias.
The European Central Bank is likely to keep interest rates
on hold at its policy meeting on Thursday but it may signal it
is ready to cut rates in March.
The dip in the euro also pushed the Australian dollar
slightly lower to $1.0791 from 1.0803 in late New York
trade, though the currency stayed not far from a six-month high
of $1.0845 hit on Wednesday.
The U.S. dollar hardly budged against the yen at 77.05 yen
, off a near two-week high of 77.19 yen hit on Wednesday.
Tokyo traders said offers from Japanese exporters lined up above
the high are likely to keep gains limited in the near term.