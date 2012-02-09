* Greece parties agree on bailout package except pensions

* Market remains hopeful deal with be reached

* Further gains in euro seen hard given Europe slowdown

By Hideyuki Sano

TOKYO, Feb 9 The euro dipped in early Asian trade on Thursday after Greek political parties concluded marathon negotiations with the issue of pension cuts left unresolved, though hopes that a deal will soon be reached limited the damage.

A statement by Greek prime minister Lucas Papademos said Greek political leaders have agreed on all points of a bailout package except one, on which talks will continue with the country's international lenders.

Greek party officials said the level of cuts in pensions remained the sticking point but discussions with the "troika" of international lenders will continue so a deal could be concluded before a meeting of euro zone finance ministers on Thursday.

"Short-term players reacted to the headlines," said a trader at a U.S. bank.

The euro slipped about 0.15 percent to $1.3236, off a two-month high of $1.32890 hit on Wednesday, though it has gained nearly 5 percent from a 17-month low of $1.2624 hit in January.

Immediate resistance is seen around its 90-day average at $1.3321 and 100-day moving average at $1.3332.

Market players said an agreement on a second bailout would likely offer only a short-term boost to the euro given ongoing uncertainties about Greece and other euro-zone economies.

"The market has been thinking that there will be a second bailout package after all. You can't blame just Greece for the euro zone's slowdown. The economy is slowing because of tight fiscal policy," said Makoto Noji, a senior strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities.

Italy's economy, the currency bloc's third-largest, likely contracted in the fourth quarter, while countries such as Spain and Belgium have already reported contraction in the same quarter.

Against this backdrop, the European Central Bank is expected to follow an easing bias.

The European Central Bank is likely to keep interest rates on hold at its policy meeting on Thursday but it may signal it is ready to cut rates in March.

The dip in the euro also pushed the Australian dollar slightly lower to $1.0791 from 1.0803 in late New York trade, though the currency stayed not far from a six-month high of $1.0845 hit on Wednesday.

The U.S. dollar hardly budged against the yen at 77.05 yen , off a near two-week high of 77.19 yen hit on Wednesday. Tokyo traders said offers from Japanese exporters lined up above the high are likely to keep gains limited in the near term.