* Greece parties agree on bailout package except pensions
* Market remains hopeful deal will be reached
* Further gains in euro seen hard given Europe slowdown
* Aussie falls briefly, China inflation exceeds expectations
* Yen seen trapped in range, intervention offsets surplus
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Feb 9 The euro hit a fresh
two-month high on Thursday on views that Greece was inching
closer to a bailout deal even though Greek parties stopped short
of signing off on austerity measures.
Greek political leaders have agreed on all points of a
bailout package except one -- pension cuts -- and officials said
discussions with international lenders would continue so a deal
could be concluded before a meeting of euro zone finance
ministers on Thursday.
Greek Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos, however, said
before dawn on Thursday as he left Athens for Brussels that he
hoped the Eurogroup meeting would be held, leaving traders
wondering what to expect.
The euro rose as high as $1.3308 from
$1.3260 in late New York trading, having recovered from losses
triggered after disappointment over lack of complete agreement
between Greek political leaders.
The currency has gained more than 5 percent from a 17-month
low of $1.2624 hit in January as the market has bet Greece will
hammer out its second bailout deal with international lenders.
"I do think they will reach a deal by the euro zone finance
ministers' meeting," said Katsunori Kitakura, chief dealer at
Chuo Mitsui Banking and Trust.
Market players say the euro could gain further if Greece
clinches a debt restructuring deal, given that speculators still
held near record short positions in the currency.
But they also said any deal would likely offer only a
short-term boost to the euro given ongoing uncertainties about
Greece and other euro-zone economies.
"The market has been thinking there will be a second bailout
package after all. You can't blame just Greece for the euro
zone's slowdown. The economy is slowing because of tight fiscal
policy," said Makoto Noji, a senior strategist at SMBC Nikko
Securities.
Italy's economy, the currency bloc's third-largest, likely
contracted in the fourth quarter, while countries such as Spain
and Belgium have already reported contraction in the same
quarter.
ECB EASING BIAS
Against this backdrop, the European Central Bank is expected
to follow an easing bias.
The ECB is likely to keep interest rates on hold at its
policy meeting on Thursday but it may signal it is ready to cut
rates in March.
Market players also expect banks to borrow about 400 billion
euros from the ECB at its second cheap three-year funding
operation planned at the end of the month, which many think is
tantamount to a form of quantitative easing.
On the other hand, the Federal Reserve has indicated it is
ready to ease policy further, but a string of positive U.S.
economic data in recent months has curtailed expectations of
more easing, at least for now, helping the dollar.
That also helped to lift the U.S. currency to its highest in
almost two weeks against the yen, with traders citing active
buying by hedge funds.
The dollar rose as high as 77.23 yen, though traders
see limited chances of the U.S. currency breaking above last
month's high of 78.29 yen given offers from Japanese exporters
lined up towards 78 yen.
The yen is in part undermined by a fall in Japan's current
account surplus -- a major and constant support for the yen.
Data showed on Wednesday the surplus fell 44 percent to a
15-year low last year, as exports fell after the March
earthquake and tsunami hit factories and oil imports soared with
most of Japan's nuclear power plants closed. [ID:nL4E8D80H2}
The size of the current account surplus, at 9.6 trillion
yen, is smaller than the total of the country's yen-selling
intervention of 14.3 trillion yen, meaning there is little
reason for the yen to gain from corporate currency flows.
Elsewhere, the British pound slipped to one-week low against
the euro, which rose to 0.83895 pound ahead of a
likely expansion of the Bank of England's quantitative easing
later in the day.
The Bank of England is expected to raise its target for gilt
purchases to 325 billion pounds this month from 275 billion
pounds to shore up the economy with the government's hands tied
by its pledge to erase Britain's huge budget deficit.
The Australian dollar stood flat at $1.0803,
staying close to a six-month high of $1.0845 hit on Wednesday
and having pared earlier losses triggered after Chinese consumer
inflation exceeded market expectations, reducing hopes of
immediate easing by Chinese authorities.