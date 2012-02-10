* Euro reaction to Greek deal muted, correction eyed
* Yen softer, at 2-wk low on dlr, 2-mth low on euro
* Aussie awaits RBA comments
By Antoni Slodkowski
TOKYO, Feb 10 The euro was steady, trading
near two-month highs against the dollar and the yen on Friday
after Greece agreed to a deal on reforms needed to avoid a
chaotic default and destabilisation of the euro
zone.
But investors wondered whether the Greeks will actually meet
the harsh demands of the package and if the single currency's
recent strength could prove fleeting, particularly as the
problems of larger debt-ridden countries, such as Italy and
Spain, are also coming into focus.
The euro was last at $1.3275, barely changed from
late New York levels and a shade below a two-month high of
$1.3322 hit overnight. Support was seen at $1.3213 and
$1.3206 with resistance seen at the 90-day moving average at
$1.3319.
"The reaction to the deal, both for the euro and equities,
was muted suggesting it has been largely priced in by the
market," said Teppei Ino, currency analyst at Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.
"We may see a short period of consolidation around the
current levels, but problems in the euro zone are not limited to
Greece. My sense is that sooner or later the euro will be hurt
by them and will resume its decline," he said.
Adding to the uncertainty, euro zone finance ministers
arriving for bailout talks in Brussels warned there would be no
immediate green light for the rescue package. First, Greece will
have to prove itself by making good on past promises that have
never been implemented, they said.
"Despite the important progress achieved over the last days,
we did not yet have all necessary elements on the table to take
decisions today," Eurogroup President Jean-Claude Juncker said
after the talks. He also said Greek parliament will not reject
the agreed reform package.
Lending some support to the euro were remarks by European
Central Bank chief Mario Draghi who flagged tentative economic
improvement in the euro area, lessening expectations of more
rate cuts..
The ECB kept interest rates at a record low 1.0 percent on
Thursday as widely expected. Draghi was non-committal on whether
the bank would participate in Greece's debt restructuring,
although he indicated that the bank could pass profits from its
Greek bond holdings to euro zone countries.
The euro also firmed against the yen, which has softened on
the back of offshore hedge fund selling prompted by Japan's
shrinking current account surplus. Tokyo importers have also
been spotted selling the yen.
The single currency fetched 103.13 yen, very
close to a two-month high hit on Thursday at 103.28 yen.
Against the dollar, the yen was at 77.71, the lowest
in two weeks.
The Reserve Bank of Australia issues its quarterly outlook
on the economy on Friday which might better explain why it
skipped a rate cut this week. Any comment on the strength of the
Australian dollar could move the market.
The Aussie was almost unchanged compared to late New York
levels at $1.0772.