* Euro reaction to Greek deal muted, correction eyed
* Yen near 2-wk low on dlr, near 2-mth low on euro
* Aussie slips, RBA repeats scope to ease
By Antoni Slodkowski
TOKYO, Feb 10 The euro clung to recent
gains on Friday, trading near two-month highs against the dollar
and the yen after Greece agreed to a deal on reforms needed to
avoid a chaotic default and destabilisation of the euro
zone.
But investors wondered whether the Greeks will actually meet
the harsh demands of the package and if the single currency's
recent strength could prove fleeting, particularly after it
stalled at an important chart resistance level on Thursday.
The euro was last at $1.3275, barely
changed from late New York levels and a shade below a two-month
high of $1.3322 hit overnight. It failed to pierce its
100-day moving average at 1.3330, a level unbreached since late
October.
"The reaction to the deal, both for the euro and equities,
was muted suggesting it has been largely priced in by the
market," said Teppei Ino, currency analyst at Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.
The single currency has gained more than 5 percent from a
17-month low of $1.2624 hit in January as the market has bet
Greece will hammer out its second bailout deal with
international lenders.
"We may see a short period of consolidation around the
current levels, but problems in the euro zone are not limited to
Greece. My sense is that sooner or later the euro will be hurt
by them and will resume its decline," he said.
Adding to the uncertainty, euro zone finance ministers
arriving for bailout talks in Brussels warned there would be no
immediate green light for the rescue package. First, Greece will
have to prove itself by making good on past promises that have
never been implemented, they said.
Lending some support to the euro were remarks by European
Central Bank chief Mario Draghi who flagged tentative economic
improvement in the euro area, lessening expectations of more
rate cuts..
The ECB kept interest rates at a record low 1.0 percent on
Thursday as widely expected. Draghi was non-committal on whether
the bank would participate in Greece's debt restructuring,
although he indicated that the bank could pass profits from its
Greek bond holdings to euro zone countries.
The euro stayed firm against the yen, which has softened on
the back of offshore hedge fund selling prompted by Japan's
shrinking current account surplus. Tokyo importers as well as
model funds have also been spotted selling the yen.
The single currency fetched 103.13 yen,
very close to a two-month high hit on Thursday at 103.28 yen.
Against the dollar, the yen was little changed at 77.63,
near the lowest level in two weeks.
A Tokyo-based European bank trader also said some yen long
holders appear to have given up hopes of hitting 75 yen after
data confirmed that Japan conducted stealth intervention
following its massive yen-selling intervention on Oct. 31.
The Australian dollar slipped 0.3 percent to
$1.0748 as the currency extended losses after the
Reserve Bank of Australia said in its quarterly policy statement
there will be scope for easing if the economy slows materially.
Aussie has support from daily Ichimoku charts' tenkan line
at $1.0707.