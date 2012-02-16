* Euro zone considers delaying Greece bailout -sources
* Traders unsure how Athens can redeem debt with no bailout
* Dollar/yen off 3-1/2 month high
* Expectations of QE3 by Fed sap dollar momentum
* Aussie jumps briefly after strong jobs data
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Feb 16 The euro slid to a
three-week low versus the dollar on Thursday as officials in
Europe considered delaying a bailout package for Greece even as
the indebted country met demands set by international lenders.
Several EU sources said on Wednesday the euro zone is
examining ways of holding back parts or even all of the bailout
programme until after elections expected in Greece in April
while still ensuring it avoids a disorderly default.
"The euro is under pressure as the talk of delaying the
bailout package is raising uncertainty. It's not clear whether
Athens will be able to secure funds needed to redeem bonds on
March 20," said Sumino Kamei, senior analyst at Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.
Greece has 14.5 billion euros of debt repayments due that
day -- a sum it cannot pay without the help of international
lenders. Traders are unsure how policymakers would be able to
hold back bailout funds beyond then without triggering a
disorderly default.
That uncertainty prevented the euro benefiting from news
that party leaders in Athens have met the final two demands set
by the country's international lenders to seal the bailout.
The country is now pinning its hopes on a meeting of euro
zone finance ministers on Monday.
The euro fell 0.4 percent to $1.3020, slipping below
important support including a 38.2 percent retracement of its
rally this year at $1.3056, and its 55-day moving average of
$1.3052.
The euro has a cluster of support around $1.2970, including
a 50 percent retracement of the same rally at $1.2974, the daily
Ichimoku charts' kijun line at $1.2973 and its cloud bottom at
$1.2965.
The euro fetched 102.03 yen, unable to clear
important resistance including the 90-day average at 102.74 and
Ichimoku cloud top at 102.79.
The greenback hovered below a 3-1/2 month high of 78.67 yen
hit on Wednesday, stabilising at 78.42 yen.
SHOT IN THE ARM
While a clear break above its 200-day moving average this
week has given bulls a shot in the arm, some analysts cautioned
that it was premature to say whether there would be further
gains in the dollar.
"In the past few years, the dollar/yen has broken above the
200 day average many times but they have proved to be false
signals (of a bull trend). So I don't attach importance to the
fact that it crossed above the 200-day average," said Makoto
Noji, senior strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities.
"The Fed's minutes also showed QE3 is possible so it's hard
to just keep selling the yen, even though U.S. shares didn't
react positively to the minutes," he added.
While the minutes of the Fed's January policy meeting
contained few surprises, they did show a few officials believed
that another round of bond buying by the central bank would be
needed before long to support the U.S. economy.
Expectation that the Fed could soon start its third round of
quantitative easing helped to keep U.S. short-term note yields
low, with the two-year yield slipping on Wednesday from a
seven-week high hit earlier in the week.
Dollar/yen has had a high correlation with yield gaps
between Japan and the United States, with the two-year yield
spread often moving in tandem with dollar/yen.
U.S. Congress leaders reached a deal to extend a payroll tax
cut until the end of this year, but that is unlikely to give
fresh impetus to the dollar as markets had expected that
outcome, SMBC Nikko's Noji also said.
The Australian dollar jumped following data showing
Australian employment climbed by 46,300 jobs in January, surging
past expectations of a rise of 10,000.
But as doubts about the bailout package for Greece
undermined risk assets, the currency slipped 0.3 percent to
stand at $1.0661.
The New Zealand dollar dropped 1.0 percent to
$0.8256.