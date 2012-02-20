* Euro zone ministers expected to approve Greek bailout

* China cuts required reserve ratio of banks by 50 bps

* Move boosts risk appetite, commodity currencies jump

* Yen broadly weaker, hits 6-month low vs dollar

* Kiwi hits 5-1/2-month high after fund announcement

By Ian Chua and Hideyuki Sano

SYDNEY/TOKYO, Feb 20 The euro and commodity currencies rose on Monday on chances Europe will sign off on a rescue deal for Greece and after China's central bank joined counterparts globally in acting to stimulate growth.

The dollar rose to a six-month high against the yen before erasing gains after it failed to clear a key technical resistance point, a break of which could signal the end of its four-year downtrend.

China cut the amount of cash banks must hold in their reserves on Saturday, boosting lending capacity in an effort to spur the world's second-biggest economy.

"While the actual RRR cut was as expected, the PBoC clearly supporting economic growth in the world's second-largest economy is positive for the AUD, NZD and risk assets more broadly," said Annette Beacher, head of Asia-Pacific research at TD Securities.

The euro was up 0.6 percent at $1.3213, having risen as high as $1.3238, its highest in a week, as traders stick to the view that euro zone finance ministers will sign off on a 130 billion euro ($171 billion) rescue package for Greece later on Monday, helping avert a messy default.

"The stage looks set for an extension of the short covering rally in all things EUR on Monday assuming a Greek deal is confirmed," BNP Paribas analysts wrote in a note.

Data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday showed euro shorts rose in the week to Feb. 14, suggesting scope for more short-covering.

The euro also hit a three-month high of 105.75 yen before slipping back to around 105.14 yen, still about 0.9 percent above its late New York levels.

Rising risk appetite was a major blow to the low yielding yen, which was already struggling after Japan's central bank surprised markets by easing monetary policy last week.

The dollar jumped as high as 79.89 yen, surpassing the October peak around 79.55 scaled after Japanese authorities intervened in markets to weaken the yen.

But it quickly erased gains to stand at 79.57 yen as short-term accounts locked in recent profits on the pair after data showed Japan's January trade deficit was in line with the median forecast, though at a record 1.475 trillion yen.

The dollar was hampered by strong technical resistance from a cloud on weekly Ichimoku charts, which it has not managed to stay above for any sustained period since mid-2007.

The bottom of the cloud stands at 79.73 while its top is at 80.94 this week.

While a break of that cloud could add momentum to the dollar, some analysts remained sceptical.

"Unless deflation in Japan ends we are unlikely to see a complete change in the yen's rising trend. You can't escape the gravity of purchasing power parity," said Ayako Sera, a senior market economist at Sumitomo Trust and Banking.

Japan's core consumer prices fell 0.3 percent last year, the third straight year of falls, while U.S. core consumer prices rose 2.3 percent in the year to January.

The biggest beneficiaries of rising risk appetite were commodity currencies such as the Australian dollar. The Aussie jumped nearly a full cent from late New York levels to a high of $1.0794, before steadying at $1.0779.

A break above the Feb. 8 high of $1.0845 could open the way for a re-test of the 29-year peak of $1.1081. The Aussie also rose against the euro, which eased 0.3 percent to A$1.2227 .

The New Zealand dollar gained 1.1 percent to $0.8408 , hitting a 5-1/2-month high of $0.8429, helped by an announcement late last week by Japan's Kokusai Asset Management that it had added New Zealand dollar bonds to its portfolio for the first time.