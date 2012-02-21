* Euro down 0.3 pct as final deal still uncertain
* Bailout deal would not mean end of stagnation
* Dollar/yen faces major Ichimoku cloud resistance
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Feb 21 The euro slipped from a
one-week high on Tuesday with hopes that euro zone policymakers
would approve a bailout for Greece eclipsed by concerns of more
uphill battles for Europe to fix its economy.
Euro zone finance ministers inched towards approving a
second bailout that would avert an imminent bankruptcy but were
still working to find ways to achieve deep cuts in Greece's
debt.
"We are likely to see 'buy on rumour, sell on fact' type
moves in the euro," said Teppei Ino, a currency analyst at the
Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.
The euro stood at $1.3218, down 0.3 percent from late
London trade on Monday, on jitters about the lack of a deal from
euro zone ministers even as the clock hits midnight in Europe.
On Monday the euro rose as high as $1.3277, its highest
level in a week. U.S. financial markets were on holiday on
Monday.
But the euro's advance ran out of steam at its 90-day moving
average, which stands at $1.3273 on Tuesday, while another
resistance point from the daily Ichimoku cloud top on charts
also looms at $1.3242.
Analysts also say the euro's problems will be far from over
even if there is agreement on a second bailout for Greece.
"When you look at the economic fundamentals, the dollar is
in a favourable position. I think the euro is likely to fall to
around $1.30," said Koji Fukaya, chief currency strategist at
Credit Suisse in Tokyo.
Many market players expect the euro zone economy to slip
into recession, in sharp contrast with the U.S. economy, which
has regained some strength in recent months.
Some market players also say that the two main parties that
back Greece's technocrat Prime Minister Lucas Papademos could
lose their parliamentary majority after an election in April as
support for them has fallen to an all-time low.
The euro slipped about 0.3 percent versus the yen to 105.12
yen, slipping further from a three-month high of
105.75 yen hit on Monday.
YEN AT MULTI-MONTH LOWS
The yen hovered near multi-month lows against most other
major currencies as the surprise easing by the Bank of Japan
last week has prompted speculators to crank yen-selling into
high gear.
The dollar fetched 79.59 yen, not far from a 6
1/2-month high of 79.89 yen hit on Monday.
But the U.S. currency now faces strong technical resistance
from a cloud on weekly Ichimoku charts, which it has not managed
to stay above for any sustained period since mid-2007.
The bottom of the cloud stands at 79.73 while its top is at
80.94 this week.
"The dollar seems to be capped for now after strong gains,"
said Teppei Ino, a currency analyst at the Bank of Mitsubishi
Tokyo UFJ.
The risk-sensitive Aussie slipped 0.3 percent in early trade
to $1.0729 in tandem with the fall in the euro.