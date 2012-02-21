* Euro pops above 90-day moving average
* Weak European economy still seen hurting euro
* Falling support for major Greek parties threat to bailout
* Dollar/yen faces major Ichimoku cloud resistance
* Greece CDS could cause chaos in financial markets-analyst
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Feb 21 The euro gained in Asia on
Tuesday, popping above resistance at its 90-day moving average
after euro zone finance ministers sealed a bailout package for
Greece, though some analysts doubt the news will give the
currency a big fillip.
The agreement on the 130 billion euro ($172 billion) bailout
programme, while long expected, will help Greece meet repayment
needs next month, sparking a knee-jerk, 100-pip rise in the euro
against the dollar.
The euro rose as high as $1.3293, its highest in
nearly two weeks, before stabilising at around $1.3265, about
0.2 percent higher than late Monday levels in London. U.S.
financial markets were on holiday on Monday.
The common currency, in its third attempt in recent weeks,
pierced its 90-day moving average at $1.3273, and traders say a
sustained gain above that level could prompt more buying in the
near term.
"I suppose the market has been expecting this but
nevertheless it is a positive factor for the euro," said Takako
Masai, manager of forex at Shinsei Bank, adding that the euro
could spike higher if it breaks above its Feb. 9 peak of
$1.3322.
The euro rose 0.4 percent versus the yen to hit a fresh
three-month high of 105.957 yen.
But many market participants said any relief over the
bailout deal was likely to be eclipsed by concerns of more
uphill battles for Europe to fix its economic
woes.
"When you look at the economic fundamentals, the dollar is
in a favourable position. I think the euro is likely to fall to
around $1.30," said Koji Fukaya, chief currency strategist at
Credit Suisse in Tokyo.
The euro zone economy is on the verge of recession in part
because of fiscal tightening efforts to cope with the debt
crisis. That stands in sharp contrast to the U.S. economy, which
has regained some strength in recent months.
While the bailout package will enable Athens to launch a
bond swap with private investors to write off around 100 billion
euros of debt, it is unclear how many investors will actually
take the deal, analysts said.
Some market players also say that the two main parties that
back Greece's technocrat Prime Minister Lucas Papademos could
lose their parliamentary majority after an election in April as
support for them has fallen to an all-time low, raising concerns
about Athens' commitment to promised reforms.
YEN AT MULTI-MONTH LOWS
The yen hovered near multi-month lows against most other
major currencies, with last week's surprise easing by the Bank
of Japan having prompted speculators to crank yen-selling into
high gear.
The dollar fetched 79.66 yen, not far from a 6
1/2-month high of 79.89 yen hit on Monday.
But the U.S. currency now faces strong technical resistance
from a cloud on weekly Ichimoku charts, which it has not managed
to stay above for any sustained period since mid-2007.
The bottom of the cloud stands at 79.73 while its top is at
80.94 this week.
"The dollar seems to be capped for now after strong gains,"
said Teppei Ino, a currency analyst at Bank of Mitsubishi Tokyo
UFJ.
The Aussie slipped 0.2 percent to $1.0724, with its
rally stalling after hitting a six-month high of $1.0845 earlier
this month.
It extended losses briefly after the minutes from the
Reserve Bank of Australia's Feb. 7 meeting were initially
perceived as dovish, though they showed board members merely
reiterated that a benign inflation outlook meant it could cut
rates if necessary.
The Aussie and other risk-sensitive currencies have
benefited from a splurge of easing by the world's central banks,
with Japan and China joining in during the past week. But some
analysts warn the euphoria may not last.
"The central banks are engaging in extraordinary easing
because there are extraordinary risks in the economy. It is a
big mistake if they are doing it as a service to financial
markets," said Mitsuru Saito, chief economist at Tokai Tokyo
Securities, adding that the Greek crisis still had the potential
to wreak havoc on financial markets.
Saito said many banks could suffer losses if payment of
default insurance through credit default swaps (CDS) was
triggered.
Greece said on Tuesday it would pass legislation allowing it
to enforce losses on bondholders who decline to take part in a
voluntary bond swap plan, known as PSI or private sector
involvement, that forms part of its bailout.
Forced losses for investors have been considered a "credit
event" that triggers such payments.