* Short-covering in euro crosses seen supporting single
currency
* BoE minutes spark expectations for more easing, sterling
hit
* Yen continues to stay under pressure
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Feb 23 The yen nursed losses in
Asia on Thursday, having plumbed a 7-month low against the
greenback, while sterling also struggled after minutes of the
Bank of England February policy meeting were more dovish than
expected.
All this helped the euro stay firm, even after PMI surveys
on Wednesday suggested the euro zone might slide back into
recession and amid lingering doubts over Greece's recently
hard-won bailout deal.
The dollar stood at 80.30 yen, having risen to 80.406
-- highs not seen since July. It has gained nearly 6 percent
from near 76.00 at the start of the month.
Part of the reason for the yen's weakness is the Bank of
Japan's surprise easing last week and growing momentum as key
support levels give way, spurring more selling in the Japanese
currency.
The market also took aim at sterling after minutes of the
BoE's policy meeting showed two officials sought a bigger
increase this month in quantitative easing than was eventually
agreed. This was seen as raising the chances of more
asset-buying to support a fragile economy.
The pound fell broadly as a result. It slid to $1.5661
, well off this week's high of $1.5880. On the yen, it
declined to 125.81, from Wednesday's high around
126.55.
Weakness in the yen and sterling helped the dollar climb a
modest 0.2 percent against a basket of major currencies.
But capping the dollar index was a resilient euro, which held at
$1.3245.
The single currency was still near a two-week high of
$1.3292 set on Tuesday immediately after euro zone finance
ministers agreed a 130-billion-euro ($172 billion) rescue for
Greece.
On the yen, the single currency climbed to a three-month
high around 106.56 and it hit a 2-month high of 84.60
pence.
"EURUSD remains fairly bid largely due to both the short
squeeze seen in EUR crosses, particularly EURCAD, EURAUD, EURNZD
and potentially reserve managers recycling their USD revenues
into euros as oil prices rise," analysts at BNP Paribas wrote in
a note.
"We could see further short covering in EUR crosses
considering their drastic moves since November 2011. EURUSD will
likely remain within a tight range with $1.3309, the 100-day
moving average, seen as the next key level to test/break."
The generally firmer greenback saw commodity currencies come
under a bit of pressure. Analysts said the rise in oil prices on
worries over Iran's growing confrontation with the West has also
raised worries about global growth, another reason weighing on
commodity currencies.
The Australian dollar last traded at $1.0621,
having plumbed a three-week low of $1.0605 overnight. Since
hitting a six-month high of $1.0845 early in the month, the
Aussie has shed about two percent.
"We suspect the downside risk is growing as the market has
failed to make much impression on the $1.0845 high. Supports are
1.0607 (a minor support line) and then the $1.0517 2-month
uptrend. This is now exposed," said Commerzbank strategist Karen
Jones.
"A close below the $1.0517 uptrend is required to negate the
upmove and confirm downside intent. This will see a slide to the
1.04045/1.0393 200-day moving average and 38.2 percent
retracement of the move from December to February."
So far, the market has ignored a bitter leadership crisis
for Australia's struggling minority government. No one seriously
expects this will affect the country's economic outlook, which
is heavily reliant on China's voracious demand for its
resources.
There is little in the way of major economic data out of
Asia on Thursday. In Europe, the closely watched German Ifo
business climate is due later in the day.