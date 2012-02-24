* Aussie off day's highs after RBA comments

* Euro holds onto strong gains, above 90-DMA

* Outlook uncertain as EC warns of economic pain

* USD/JPY rally stalls around Y80, exporters weigh

By Antoni Slodkowski

TOKYO, Feb 24 The euro hovered at 2-1/2-month highs on Friday, holding on to chunky gains made the day before after data on improving German business sentiment prompted traders to cover short positions.

In its near 1 percent rally, the euro spiked well above the Ichimoku cloud on daily charts, breaching key resistance at its 90-day moving average after having failed to do so decisively in three attempts this week.

In early Asian trade it was barely changed from late New York levels of $1.3369, but a bleak economic forecast from the European Commission clouded the long-term outlook for the common currency.

"I am shocked that the euro broke above the 90-day moving average so easily. I thought it formed a strong resistance that would cap gains in the currency for now, but the short-squeeze lifted it well above it," said Teppei Ino, a currency analyst at Bank of Mitsubishi Tokyo UFJ.

Data on German business sentiment from the Munich-based Ifo think-tank was the trigger for the euro, raising hopes that the German economy is improving and will avoid recession despite the problems facing debt-laden euro zone countries.

"Technicals suggest that the euro may gain more in the coming days, but looking at the largely unresolved problems in Europe, would anyone seriously want to go euro long?" said Ino, adding that the next resistance for the currency was a 50 percent retracement of its October-January slide at $1.3436.

Ino's views echoed the European Commission warning about more economic pain ahead with the euro area heading into its second recession in three years.

The commission, the executive arm of the European Union, said growth in the wider EU will stagnate, adding that the 17-nation single currency area has yet to break its vicious cycle of debt.

Many analysts think weak economic fundamentals will force the European Central Bank to pursue a more aggressive accommodative policy for longer than other central banks, adding to the long-term pressure on the single currency.

Against the yen, the euro briefly popped above 107.00 for the first time since early November, then slipped to a barely changed 106.93 yen.

With the euro surprisingly resilient, the greenback nursed losses, having dropped 0.7 percent against a basket of major currencies to a two-week low of 78.633.

Its 5 percent February rally on the yen has also come to a screeching halt, with exporters capping gains in the dollar above 80 yen.

The dollar has been subdued against the yen since Wednesday, having topped out ahead of a major chart resistance point at a 50 percent retracement of its fall from 2011 high to that year's low of 80.42 yen.

The Australian dollar slipped to $1.0725 from the day's high of $1.0740 after Reserve Bank of Australia Govenor Glenn Stevens said the latest strength in the Aussie is "a bit odd" and he did not exclude the possibility of intervention at some point in the future.

Still, the Aussie was doing fairly well, having gained more than 1 percent overnight in an aggressive rebound from a three-week low a tad below $1.06 hit on Thursday.