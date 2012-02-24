* Euro holds onto strong gains, above 90-moving avg
* Outlook uncertain as EC warns of economic pain
* USD/JPY bid by importers, but struggles above Y80
By Antoni Slodkowski
TOKYO, Feb 24 The euro hovered at
2-1/2-month highs on Friday, holding on to hefty gains made the
day before after data on improving German business sentiment
prompted traders to cover their short positions.
The single currency rallied 1 percent a day earlier, spiking
well above the Ichimoku cloud on daily charts, and breaching its
90-day moving average after having failed to do so decisively in
three attempts this week.
"After it broke above some key levels, it looks
like the euro's rally still has legs, but I think the momentum
will fade as we go into the next week," said Mitul Kotecha, head
of global foreign exchange strategy for Credit Agricole in Hong
Kong.
"The euro will probably stumble ahead of 1.35," he said,
pointing to a Dec. 9 high of $1.3460 as next potential
resistance.
Chartists also pointed to resistance at $1.3436, the 50
percent retracement of its October-January slide.
The euro on Friday was trading around $1.3372, barely
changed from late New York levels.
Data on German business sentiment from the Munich-based Ifo
think-tank was the trigger for the euro, raising hopes that the
German economy is improving and will avoid recession despite the
problems facing other euro zone countries.
But the European Commission warned that the 17-nation area
is heading into its second recession in three years, clouding
the long-term outlook for the common currency.
"Technicals suggest that the euro may gain more in the
coming days, but looking at the largely unresolved problems in
Europe, would anyone seriously want to go long euro?" said
Teppei Ino, a currency analyst at Bank of Mitsubishi Tokyo UFJ.
VICIOUS CYCLE
Many analysts think weak economic fundamentals
will force the European Central Bank to pursue a more aggressive
accommodative policy for longer than other central banks, adding
to the long-term pressure on the single currency.
The ECB next week is expected to lend nearly 500
billion euros to banks, although some forecasts go as high as 1
trillion euros.
Against the yen, the euro popped above 107.00,
its highest since early November and as much as 10 yen off this
year's low of 97.04 yen hit on Jan. 16.
With the euro surprisingly resilient, the greenback nursed
Thursday's losses and stayed near a two-week low against a
basket of major currencies at 78.68.
The dollar has rallied 5 percent in February against the yen
and while importers were seen buying the currency on Friday,
boosting it 0.2 percent to 80.13 yen, market participants
said the rally's momentum has largely faded.
The greenback has been subdued against the yen
since Wednesday, having topped out ahead of a major chart
resistance point of 80.42 yen, which is the 50 percent
retracement of its fall from its 2011 high to that year's low.
The Australian dollar rose to $1.0740, marking a
gain of 0.2 percent on the day, after the Reserve Bank of
Australia Governor Glenn Stevens said monetary policy is broadly
neutral, stoking speculation the central bank may hold off from
cutting interest rates in the coming months.
The Aussie gained more than 1 percent on Thursday in an
aggressive rebound from a three-week low just under $1.06.