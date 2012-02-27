* Yen slips after major chart break triggers stop-loss
selling
* Buying from Japanese exporters, speculators pushes yen
back
* Dollar/yen rally may be running out of gas
* Euro stays firm ahead of Wednesday's ECB liquidity action
* Commodity currencies lose lustre for now
By Ian Chua and Hideyuki Sano
SYDNEY/TOKYO, Feb 27 The Japanese yen slid
to a nine-month low against the dollar on Monday as the break of
a key chart level triggered stop-loss selling, while the euro
held firm ahead of a fresh injection of liquidity by the
European Central Bank.
The Japanese currency has retreated in recent weeks
following a surprise easing by the Bank of Japan, a fall in the
country's current account surplus and a rise in short-term U.S.
bond yields.
The dollar hit 81.661 yen in early Asian trade on
Monday, a gain of more than 7 percent since the start of month,
as buying accelerated after it broke above major resistance at
80.94 on Friday. Buying from Japanese exporters and
short-covering by speculators later pushed it back to around
81.23.
Chartists saw the break as a major bull sign as it was the
first time since 2007 that the dollar closed above that level on
the Ichimoku cloud, suggesting the dollar's long decline since
2007 may be coming to an end.
Yet some market players still think it is premature to make
that call.
"The dollar/yen appears to be coming close to a peak. The
latest fall in the yen has been primarily driven by a fall in
short-term Japanese bond yields but there's limited room left
for them to fall," said Hideki Amikura, forex manager at Nomura
Trust.
The spectre of dovish policy by the U.S. Federal Reserve
could limit the dollar's gains, others said.
The euro climbed to 109.915 yen, the highest
since Oct. 31, before ceding much of gains to trade at 109.14
yen.
CHEAP FUNDING
Against the dollar, the single currency stood at $1.3455
, not far off the 2-1/2 month high of $1.3486 set on
Friday.
The European Central Bank (ECB) will this week offer, for the
second time, an unlimited volume of cheap three-year loans to
European banks.
A Reuters poll of economists shows that banks will take 492
billion euros, close to the 489 billion borrowed in the first
deal just before Christmas.
"Interpreting the outcome will be difficult though as a high
number could be seen as good in the sense that banks may be
raising cheap money to lend, or bad in the sense that they are
dependent on the ECB for funding," said Shane Oliver, head of
investment strategy at AMP Capital Investors.
"Regardless of the outcome, the very existence of cheap ECB
funds for 3 years has substantially reduced the risks around the
European banking system," he added.
That has bought European officials time to solve the debt
crisis, analysts said. Progress was made earlier this month when
finance ministers agreed to a second bailout for Greece.
But hurdles remained and one of them was highlighted by the
weekend meeting of the Group of 20 leading economies. European
members were told they must put up extra money to fight the debt
crisis in return for more help from the rest of the world,
putting pressure on Germany to drop its opposition to a bigger
European bailout.
The resilience of the euro saw the dollar flounder at 2-1/2
month lows against a basket of major currencies. The dollar
index was at 78.43, not far off Friday's trough at
78.220.
Commodity currencies have gone nowhere against the US dollar
since their rally fizzled earlier in the month, with some
traders pointing to growing worries about global growth as oil
prices soared.
The Australian dollar stood at $1.0680, a touch
below its $1.0698 late in New York on Friday. Since hitting a
six-month peak of $1.0845 on Feb. 8, the Aussie has been
drifting sideways.
Against the broadly weaker yen though, the Aussie hit 87.42
, the highest since early July, a gain of 7.7 percent
so far this month.
Markets ignored a leadership battle in Australia's minority
government. Prime Minister Julia Gillard soundly defeated a
challenge from party rival and Kevin Rudd in Monday's leadership
vote.