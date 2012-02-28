* Dlr/yen pressured by exporters, but short-covering helps
* Italy to sell bonds ahead of ECB liquidity injection
By Antoni Slodkowski
TOKYO, Feb 28 The yen on Tuesday pulled
away from a 9-month low plumbed the day before on month-end
buying by Tokyo exporters, although short-covering by hedge
funds forced it to relinquish some early gains, traders said.
A record trade deficit, shrinking current account surplus
and surprise policy easing by the Bank of Japan have combined to
trigger what is set to be -- despite an apparent correction
kicking in -- the yen's sharpest monthly drop in more than two
years.
While traders think the weak yen trend would continue, for
now the dollar was down 0.2 percent at 80.44 yen,
slipping from the peak of 81.66 yen hit the day before.
It briefly fell as low as 80.01 yen, but managed to bounce
back, supported by dollar-buying by Japanese investors unwinding
their currency hedges.
"A pretty natural dip after the February spike is setting in
and is amplified by Japanese exporters," said Sumino Kamei,
senior analyst at Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ in Tokyo.
The dollar rally stalled a little above a strong technical
resistance at 81.62 yen, marked by the 61.8 percent retracement
of the slide from its 2011 high to that year's low.
Signs of improvement in the U.S. economy and higher oil
prices have also weighed on the Japanese unit, which is still
more than 5 percent weaker than at the start of the month.
Traders said these factors are intact and the yen's bounce
may prove fleeting, as risk sentiment could be supported further
by the European Central Bank's liquidity injection this week.
"The pullback is rather moderate right now and if we manage
to stick above 80 yen for the rest of the day, we could see some
more yen easing in the coming weeks," Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi
UFJ's Kamei said.
Chart supports for the dollar are seen near 80.10 yen area,
including Monday's low of 80.13 and tenkan line on the daily
Ichimoku charts at 80.01.
Short-covering by leveraged accounts and yen selling by
Japanese importers pushed the euro up to 108.18 yen,
0.2 pct higher compared to late New York levels, but it was
still well off the four-month peak of 109.95 yen hit on Monday.
Support for the pair is seen at 107.75 yen, its 200-day
moving average. Daily close below the level would be a bearish
sign for the single currency.
WAITING FOR ECB
As the dollar stayed on the backfoot against the
yen, the euro managed to muscle in on the U.S. unit, with
traders on their toes ahead of more cheap cash from the ECB that
could bolster risk appetite further.
News that Standard & Poor's cut its ratings on Greece to
"selective default" barely lifted an eyebrow as Athens' efforts
to lighten its debt burden was largely expected to trigger the
downgrade, traders said.
The euro stood at $1.3441 versus $1.3397 late in New
York, having retreated from a near three-month peak at $1.3487
set on Friday.
Immediate support for the common currency is seen in the
$1.3357-66 area around recent lows, with $1.3291 marking the
38.2 percent retracement of the Feb. 16-24 rise.
A Reuters poll of money traders showed banks will take up
half a trillion euros of ECB funds, roughly the same as the
previous offering last year. This is seen as buying more time
for authorities to sort out the sovereign debt crisis.
"Our best guess is in the 300-400 billion euros region and
we would anticipate any short-term market reaction will be based
on how much this take-up supports the recent risk rally," BNP
Paribas analysts said.
"To this end, we would expect yen crosses to weaken further
on a figure at or above our 'guess-timate', and to strengthen if
the figure is announced around the 100-200 billion euros mark."
News of Greece's downgrade by S&P came just hours after the
German parliament endorsed a second bailout for the debt-laden
country with a comfortable 496-90 vote.
S&P said if Greece's debt exchange drew the required number
of acceptances, it would upgrade its rating to CCC. However, the
lack of a deal, which it expected by March 12, would likely
result in an outright payment default.
The Australian dollar rose 0.3 percent to $1.0780,
from Monday's low around $1.0650, rising in line with most Asian
bourses, but remained tethered to the recent range of
$1.0600-1.0845.
Focus now turns to European trading with Italy's bond sale
worth an estimated 6.25 billion euros as the highlight of the
day.