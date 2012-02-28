* Outcome of ECB cash injection looms, Bernanke's testimony
next
* Euro, commodity currencies holding firm
* Yen on track for biggest monthly fall in 11 years vs euro
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Feb 29 The euro and commodity
currencies held their ground in Asia on Wednesday as hopes that
European banks will take up a large offer of cheap three-year
cash from the European Central Bank bolstered risk appetite.
The euro was at $1.3461, having climbed 0.5 percent
on Tuesday. It was within easy reach of a 2-1/2 month peak of
$1.3486 set on Friday and on track to end the month up some 3
percent, its best performance since October.
However, its very success could be its undoing.
"EUR/USD is now in deep overbought territory from an RSI
perspective with increasing difficulties to break cleanly above
the 1.35 resistance," said Sebastien Galy, strategist at Societe
Generale.
"Overall the risk reward ratio of going short EUR/USD
continues to improve...however, we are missing the economic
trigger for the correction."
While the ECB event is pretty much priced in, traders said a
bigger-than-expected injection of cash into the banking system
could further shore up market confidence, a risk euro bears are
only too aware of.
The ECB money is seen helping ease bank funding strains and
could underpin the region's sovereign bond market. This should
buy more time for officials to tackle the debt crisis, which now
faces an Irish referendum on the European Union's new fiscal
treaty.
A 'no' vote would damage long-term funding prospects for
country, creating more uncertainty for the region.
The worst performer this month is undoubtedly the yen, which
is set to post its biggest fall in 11 years on the euro and over
two years against the greenback.
The Japanese currency has come under broad pressure since
the Bank of Japan's surprise policy easing earlier in the month,
which in part encouraged investors to use it as a funding
currency for more lucrative carry trades.
The dollar bought 80.45 yen, having rallied some 6
percent from around 76.00 at the start of the month. It reached
a nine-month peak of 81.61 on Monday. The euro fetched 108.31
, not far off a three-month high of 109.90 set Friday,
a gain of nearly 9 percent this month.
With the euro resilient, the greenback once again found
itself on the backfoot. It fell to a near three-month low
against a basket of major currencies at one stage.
That meant higher commodity currencies, with the Australian
dollar at $1.0766, near the top-end of the prevailing
$1.0600-$1.0850 range. A break out on the topside could see it
aim for $1.1000 and then the 29-year peak of $1.1081 set last
year.
Australia's retail sales data due at 0030 GMT could provide
a bit of distraction for the Aussie. Elsewhere, South Korea
reported surprisingly strong industrial output figures
and data from Japan are also due on Wednesday.
Following the outcome of the ECB's cash injection, market
attention will turn to U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke's semi-annual testimony on monetary policy before the
House Financial Services Committee due at 1500 GMT.
"If the Fed chairman emphasises the weakness in investment
over recent stronger employment data, that could be telling. In
any event, we doubt that Mr. Bernanke will want to put anyone
off the scent of more easing steps should economic conditions
warrant," BNP Paribas analysts said.