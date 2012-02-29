* Euro, commodity currencies holding firm
* Yen on track for biggest monthly fall in 11 years vs euro
* Focus on ECB cash injection, Bernanke's testimony
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, Feb 29 The euro and commodity
currencies edged higher on Wednesday as hopes that European
banks will take up a large offer of cheap three-year cash from
the European Central Bank bolstered risk appetite.
The euro inched up 0.1 percent to $1.3476, having
climbed 0.5 percent on Tuesday. It held near a 2-1/2 month peak
around $1.3486 set on Friday and was on track to end the month
up 3 percent, its best performance since October.
The Australian dollar rose 0.4 percent to $1.0813,
nearing a six-month high of $1.0845 hit in early February
"Given the expectation we will see a generally healthy take
up in the LTRO, it should keep risk assets well supported," said
Mitul Kotecha, head of global foreign exchange strategy for
Credit Agricole in Hong Kong.
"There is a slight risk that you might see a buy-on-rumour,
sell-on-fact outcome," he added.
While the ECB event is pretty much priced in,
traders said a bigger-than-expected injection of cash into the
banking system could further shore up market confidence, a risk
euro bears are only too aware of.
A Reuters poll of 30 euro money market traders on Monday
showed they expect the ECB to allot 500 billion euros at this
week's longer term refinancing operation (LTRO), with forecasts
ranging from 200 billion to 750 billion euros.
The ECB money is seen as helping to ease bank
funding strains and could underpin the region's sovereign bond
market. This should buy more time for officials to tackle the
debt crisis, which now faces an Irish referendum on the European
Union's new fiscal treaty.
A 'no' vote would damage long-term funding prospects for the
country, creating more uncertainty for the region.
YEN SLIPS
The worst performer this month is undoubtedly the yen, which
is set to post its biggest fall in 11 years on the euro and over
two years against the greenback.
The yen slipped again on Wednesday, with strong dollar bids
by Japanese importers at the 0100 GMT Tokyo helping to give a
lift to the dollar, said a trader for a Japanese bank in Tokyo.
The dollar rose 0.2 percent versus the yen to 80.59 yen
, having hit a nine-month high of 81.661 yen earlier this
week on trading platform EBS.
The euro climbed 0.3 percent against the yen to 108.61 yen
. The single currency hit a four-month high of 109.95
yen earlier this week.
The Japanese currency has come under broad pressure since
the Bank of Japan's surprise policy easing earlier in the month,
and the yen's drop picked up steam after it fell below a series
of support levels.
A widening in U.S.-Japan interest rate differentials in the
dollar's favour and dollar-buying by Japanese importers have
also helped lift the dollar versus the yen.
The dollar has risen about 5.7 percent versus the yen in
February, on track for its biggest monthly percentage gain since
December 2009, while the euro has climbed around 8.9 percent
against the yen, in what would be its largest monthly rise since
December 2000.
In addition to the outcome of the ECB's cash injection,
another focal point on Wednesday is U.S. Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke's semi-annual testimony on monetary policy
before the House Financial Services Committee.
"If the Fed chairman emphasises the weakness in investment
over recent stronger employment data, that could be telling. In
any event, we doubt that Mr. Bernanke will want to put anyone
off the scent of more easing steps should economic conditions
warrant," BNP Paribas analysts said.