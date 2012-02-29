* Euro, commodity currencies holding firm

* Yen on track for biggest monthly fall in 11 years vs euro

* Focus on ECB cash injection, Bernanke's testimony

By Masayuki Kitano

SINGAPORE, Feb 29 The euro and commodity currencies edged higher on Wednesday as hopes that European banks will take up a large offer of cheap three-year cash from the European Central Bank bolstered risk appetite.

The euro inched up 0.1 percent to $1.3470, holding right near a 2-1/2 month peak of $1.34869 hit last week on trading platform EBS.

The Australian dollar rose 0.4 percent to $1.0807, while the New Zealand dollar hit a six-month high of $0.8439 at one point.

"Given the expectation we will see a generally healthy take up in the LTRO, it should keep risk assets well supported," said Mitul Kotecha, head of global foreign exchange strategy for Credit Agricole in Hong Kong.

"There is a slight risk that you might see a buy-on-rumour, sell-on-fact outcome," he added.

Market players say a bigger-than-expected injection of cash into the banking system could further shore up market confidence, a risk euro bears are only too aware of.

A Reuters poll of 30 euro money market traders on Monday showed they expect the ECB to allot 500 billion euros at this week's longer term refinancing operation (LTRO), with forecasts ranging from 200 billion to 750 billion euros.

The ECB money is seen as helping to ease bank funding strains and could underpin the region's sovereign bond market. This should buy more time for officials to tackle the debt crisis, which now faces an Irish referendum on the European Union's new fiscal treaty.

A 'no' vote would damage long-term funding prospects for the country, creating more uncertainty for the region.

YEN INCHES UP

The worst performer this month is undoubtedly the yen, which is set to post its biggest fall in 11 years on the euro and over two years against the greenback.

The Japanese currency has come under broad pressure since the Bank of Japan's surprise policy easing earlier in the month, and the yen's drop picked up steam after it fell below a series of support levels.

A widening in U.S.-Japan interest rate differentials in the dollar's favour and dollar-buying by Japanese importers have also helped lift the dollar versus the yen.

The dollar dipped 0.2 percent against the yen to 80.32 yen, pressured by month-end dollar selling by Japanese exporters.

Although the dollar has support on the daily Ichimoku chart at 80.23 yen, the market may try to trigger stop-loss sell orders seen just below 80 yen, said a trader for a Japanese bank in Tokyo.

If the dollar drops below 80 yen, the dollar has support near 79.50 yen, roughly the 38.2 percent retracement of the dollar's rally this month.

The euro dipped 0.1 percent against the yen to 108.22 yen.

The dollar has risen about 5.4 percent versus the yen in February, on track for its biggest monthly percentage gain since December 2009, while the euro has climbed around 8.5 percent against the yen, in what would be its largest monthly rise since December 2000.

The euro gained a lift this month after euro zone finance ministers clinched a second bailout deal for Greece.

In addition to the outcome of the ECB's cash injection, another focal point on Wednesday is U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's semi-annual testimony on monetary policy before the House Financial Services Committee.

"If the Fed chairman emphasises the weakness in investment over recent stronger employment data, that could be telling. In any event, we doubt that Mr. Bernanke will want to put anyone off the scent of more easing steps should economic conditions warrant," BNP Paribas analysts said.