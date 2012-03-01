* ECB cash injection makes euro attractive as funding
currency
* More downside seen for the single currency
* AUD, NZD and CAD all gain ground
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, March 2 The euro was on the
backfoot in Asia on Friday, having fallen to one-week lows
against the greenback and other currencies in a move seen likely
to continue after this week's massive cash injection by the
European Central Bank.
The single currency stood at $1.3314, having briefly
dipped below $1.3300 overnight. It slid past 108.00 yen
again and touched a 1-1/2 week low around A$1.2310
.
Analysts said the take-up of half a trillion euros of cheap
ECB cash (LTRO) by Europe's banking system amounted to a form of
quantitative easing (QE), which makes it attractive to use the
euro as a funding currency to buy higher yielding assets.
"Risk-on positioning could continue to be funded by short
euro positions following the LTRO," said analysts at BNP
Paribas.
The euro has retreated some 1.3 percent on the greenback
since the ECB cash bonanza. Markets had cut bearish positions in
the lead up to the central bank largesse believing it would ease
bank funding strains and support the sovereign bond market.
A surprise easing by the Bank of Japan a couple of weeks ago
has similarly weighed on the yen. In contrast, the dollar found
some reprieve this week after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke stopped short of signalling more stimulus.
The greenback rose to a one-week high against a basket of
major currencies, although its rally on the yen looked to
have lost some steam.
It bought 81.07 yen and has been struggling to break
higher since surging 6.6 percent in February to reach a
nine-month peak of 81.61.
Still, the outlook for the G3 currencies against higher
yielding assets remains dim.
"Synchronised QE will continue to undermine G3 currencies
against anything that is allowed to appreciate, and boost asset
prices everywhere," analysts at Societe Generale said.
It's not surprising then that commodity currencies were
among the big winners overnight. The Australian dollar
stood at $1.0815, within striking distance of a seven-month high
of $1.0857 set on Wednesday.
This price action is keeping intact the next target of
$1.1000 and then the post-float peak of $1.1081 set last year.
"Now that the ECB's long-term refinancing operation has come
to pass, there's an additional 529.5 euros billion of excess
liquidity floating in the financial system," said Christopher
Vecchio, currency analyst at DailyFX.
"While the measures will ultimately prove dilutive to the
euro, they will continue to spur the flight to riskier assets.
The commodity currencies - the Australian, Canadian, and New
Zealand Dollars - should be well-supported over the next week,
barring some unforeseen tail-risk or dramatic downturn in global
growth data."
Japan's consumer inflation and jobs data is due this
morning, followed by German retail sales and euro zone producer
inflation data.
In Europe, Greece moved a step closer to getting a second
bailout by taking all the legal action needed to secure the
money.
The International Swaps and Derivatives Association also
decided on Thursday that Greece's efforts to cut its debt burden
has not yet triggered payment on bond insurance contracts.
However, market participants still expect an eventual payout
on credit default swaps.