* Japan importers and stops lift dollar/yen
* Aussie/yen hits highest level since May 2011
* Yen may see more downside in near term
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, March 2 The yen slipped broadly
on Friday and neared a recent nine-month low versus the dollar,
retreating due to yen-selling by Japanese importers and as
traders took aim at stop-loss levels.
The dollar rose 0.4 percent against the yen to 81.44 yen
, nearing a nine-month high of 81.661 yen hit earlier this
week on trading platform EBS.
The Japanese currency has taken a hit after the Bank of
Japan's surprise monetary easing in February, while the dollar
found some reprieve this week after U.S. Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke stopped short of signalling more stimulus.
The dollar is likely to stay firm versus the yen in the near
term, said Satoshi Okagawa, senior global markets analyst for
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp in Singapore.
"As you can see in yen crosses for example, there is now a
strong trend of betting that market strains will calm down, and
U.S. economic data has been recovering to some extent as well,"
Okagawa said.
The low-yielding yen tends to come under pressure when
market optimism about the outlook for global economic growth
improves. That can trigger more risk-taking among investors and
increase the popularity of carry trades, in which investors sell
low-yielding currencies against higher-yielding currencies.
Higher-yielding currencies such as the Australian dollar and
Brazil's real may head higher against the yen
, Okagawa said.
While the dollar may not see a speedy rise versus the yen,
it is hard to bet on the downside at this point, he added.
Traders said the dollar's rise versus the yen on Friday
gained additional momentum after stop-loss bids were triggered
near 81.40 yen, with more stops said to be lurking at levels
above the nine-month peak hit earlier this week.
In addition, dollar-buying by Japanese importers helped
support the greenback against the yen, said a trader for a major
Japanese bank in Tokyo.
The euro and the Australian dollar also pushed higher
against the yen, with the euro rising 0.3 percent to 108.38 yen
and the Australian dollar hitting its highest level
since May 2011 of 87.97 yen at one point.
News that Japanese brewer Asahi is emerging as a
front-runner to buy eastern European brewer StarBev, helped lend
support to the euro versus the yen, traders said.
EURO
Against the dollar, the euro held steady at $1.3306.
The single currency inched up 0.1 percent versus the Australian
dollar to A$1.2320, after having touched a 1-1/2 week
low around A$1.2300 at one point on Friday.
Analysts said the European Central Bank's massive cash
injection this week (LTRO) has made it more attractive to use
the euro as a funding currency to buy higher yielding assets.
"Risk-on positioning could continue to be funded by short
euro positions following the LTRO," said BNP Paribas.
Market players believe the cash bonanza from the ECB will
ease bank funding strains and support the euro zone's sovereign
bond market. That, in turn, could help spur more risk-taking
among investors.
Still, while the ECB's LTRO is positive for high-yielding
currencies and emerging market currencies against the euro, one
factor that could limit their gains is market positioning, said
Olivier Desbarres, head of Asia-Pacific FX strategy for Barclays
Capital in Singapore.
Recent price action shows that market players are not
aggressively pushing the euro lower versus emerging market
currencies, he said.
For example, the euro is still within ranges seen since the
start of the year against currencies such as Brazil's real
and the Singapore dollar.
This may be partly because emerging market currencies have
already seen a decent rally year-to-date against the euro, and
may also be a result of intervention by emerging market central
banks to stem the pace of appreciation in their currencies,
Desbarres said.
In addition, if it becomes clear that the recent rise in oil
prices is tempering global economic growth, that may eventually
weigh on high-yielding currencies and emerging market
currencies.
"I'm curious to know, how will the market react to signs
that high oil prices are starting to shave a little bit of that
feel-good factor and shave a little bit of that global growth
momentum that we've seen in the past few months," Desbarres
said.