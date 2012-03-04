* Dollar up on default as euro, yen stay under pressure
* Spain softer budget target underscores Europe's debt
problems
* HSBC services PMI for China next in focus
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, March 5 The dollar touched a fresh
two-week high against a basket of major currencies in Asia on
Monday, benefiting by default as both the euro and yen appeared
to be used as funding currencies to buy higher yielding assets.
Since the European Central Bank second injection of around
half a trillion euros of cheap three-year funds last week and a
surprise policy easing by the Bank of Japan a few weeks ago,
both currencies have come under pressure.
That has seen the dollar climb to its best level since
mid-February, recovering from a slide to a three-month trough.
The dollar index last stood at 79.459, having reached a
peak of 79.500.
BNP Paribas analysts said the theme at play was the notion
that hedge funds and real money accounts were switching their
allegiances with regards to favoured funding currencies, from
the U.S. dollar to the euro and to a lesser extent the yen.
Hard data showed currency speculators have turned short on
the yen for the first time since at least September, according
to latest figures from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.
"We see further U.S. dollar strength versus the euro, yen
and sterling," Barclays Capital analysts wrote in a report.
"The main risks to our cautiously constructive outlook
continue to be Europe, weaker-than-expected Chinese data and
higher oil prices. We continue to like Canadian dollar and
Mexican peso, but are less confident about a further rally in
the Australian dollar in the near term."
The euro bought $1.3195 on Monday, well down from
last week's high of $1.3485. Support is seen around $1.3170, the
61.8 percent retracement of the Feb 16-24 rally from $1.2973 to
$1.3486.
Not helping the single currency, Spain on Friday set itself
a softer budget target for 2012 than originally agreed under the
euro zone's austerity drive, putting a question mark over the
credibility of the European Union's new fiscal pact.
Comments from the Austrian Chancellor that Greece's second
bailout may prove insufficient and a topping up of the euro
zone's permanent bailout fund cannot be ruled out, also reminded
investors that Europe's debt crisis was far from over.
The euro zone will decide whether to increase its debt
crisis firewall before the end of March, probably at an informal
gathering in Copenhagen set for March 30/31.
Against the yen, the dollar fetched 81.76, not far
off a nine-month peak of 81.86 set Friday. Traders said the
weekly close above a major retracement level at 81.60-65 was
positive. The next major hurdle is seen at the 100-week moving
average around 82.20.
While the G3 currencies appeared to be playing the
funding-currency musical chairs, commodity currencies remained
well supported, albeit vulnerable to bouts of profit taking.
Suffering one such episode, the Australian dollar
fell to $1.0737, but was still close to a seven-month peak of
$1.0857 hit last week. The Canadian dollar was also just
off a 5-1/2 month high.
The focus in Asia is the HSBC China Services PMI, which
provides a snapshot of conditions in businesses from restaurants
to banks in the world's second biggest economy. The data is due
out at 0230 GMT.
In Europe, markets are awaiting the latest business survey
on the euro zone's private sector economy.