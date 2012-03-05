* Growth currencies like Aussie hit by China worries
* China's lower growth target rattles some players
* NZD hit 5-week lows; Aussie eyeing RBA rate decision
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, March 6 Commodity currencies
stayed under the cosh in Asia on Tuesday, having suffered a
shakeout overnight as investors cut bullish positions after
China announced its lowest annual growth target in eight years.
This took some pressure off the euro, which recovered from a
two-week low against the greenback as it roared higher on the
Australian and New Zealand dollars.
The euro stood at $1.3216, having slid as low as
$1.3160. Against the Aussie, it fetched A$1.2384
after climbing nearly 1 percent on Monday. It jumped more than 1
percent on the kiwi to NZ$1.6107.
"Notable is that the New Zealand dollar, the risk darling of
early 2012, is currently suffering more than Australian dollar,
suggesting that a broader risk-off, not just commodity price,
story is at play here," BNP Paribas analysts wrote in a note.
The firmer euro saw the dollar ease a touch against a basket
of major currencies. The greenback also retreated on the
yen, after failing to break above a nine-month high of
81.86 for a second time. It was last at 81.52.
China's growth target of 7.5 percent barely caused a ripple
in financial markets when first announced in Asia on Monday as
Beijing is known to set the bar pretty low so as to easily
exceed it.
But investors in Europe and the United States appeared to
have used it as an excuse to take profits on long positions in
commodities like copper and currencies linked to global growth.
This saw the Australian dollar shed nearly a full
cent to one-week lows of $1.0656. But it was still up 4.3
percent this year. Likewise, the kiwi plumbed a five-week low at
$0.8203, but was still up around 5.6 percent so far
this year.
"I'm seeing this as a significant correction after a strong
rally at the beginning of the year. There is potential to see
the Aussie get back down to 1.05," said Greg Gibbs, strategist
at RBS in Sydney. But Gibbs expects the Aussie to recover in the
second half of the year, believing it will again re-test $1.10.
Traders said the bigger picture hasn't really changed.
Massive liquidity injections from the major central banks and
ultra-low interest rates in the United States and Europe meant
there is still a lot of money chasing after higher yielding
assets.
Highlighting this, German Chancellor Angela Merkel expressed
understanding for problems facing emerging countries due to a
flood of cheap money from leading industrial nations, shortly
before meeting Brazil's President on Monday.
But analysts said markets are reaching a point where they no
longer expect further stimulus from major central banks, at
least for the time being, and this could make risky assets more
vulnerable to waves of correction.
In a move likely to cement the Aussie's high-yield status,
the Reserve Bank of Australia is seen almost certain to keep its
4.25 percent cash rate unchanged at its March 6 meeting.
Recent comments indicated the central bank is happy with the
current policy setting. Investors, however, are keen for clues
on future rate moves and if the RBA will touch on the Aussie's
strength.
In a rare piece of good news from Europe, major Greek
bondholders voiced their support on Monday for a deal that will
more than halve the value of their holdings as their
contribution to keeping the country afloat.
Ahead of the Thursday deadline, Greece and its creditors are
in the final stages of talks aimed at a deal that would cancel
more than 100 billion euros ($132 billion) of its private sector
debts - a key part of a 130 billion euros bailout, the second
rescue Athens has required.