* Greece optimism underpins euro, high-beta currencies
* Athens secures strong support for debt swap deal
* China inflation, U.S. jobs data next in focus
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, March 9 The euro and commodity
currencies held on to overnight gains in Asia on Friday after
Greece moved closer to securing fresh funds needed to avoid a
messy debt default.
But further gains will depend on China's consumer inflation
data due around 0130 GMT and industrial output at 0530 GMT,
which could either support or undermine the improving risk
sentiment.
The single currency stood at $1.3274, having risen
some 1 percent on Thursday after Greece looked close to getting
95 percent agreement on its bond swap offer to private creditors
to lighten its debt burden.
This saw the greenback fall to its lowest level this week
against a basket of major currencies. The greenback
though, managed to rise against the safe-haven yen, climbing to
81.55 from Thursday's low of 81.06.
Preliminary results of Greece's bond swap offer are expected
to be announced officially at 0600 GMT, before a conference call
with euro zone finance ministers in the afternoon.
It was not yet clear whether Greece could avoid enforcing
the exchange on recalcitrant holdouts, which would mean the
outcome would not trigger payouts on credit default swaps.
The euro was on track to end the week in positive territory,
having recouped all its mid-week losses, when doubts of a Greek
swap deal had sapped risk appetite.
Support for the single currency is seen at the 55-day moving
average at $1.3081, with resistance pegged around $1.3335, the
61.8 percent retracement of the Feb 29 to March 7 fall.
Also helping the euro were comments from the European
Central Bank, which gave a surprise warning on inflation,
suggesting further policy easing was unlikely.
Along with the euro, commodity currencies also gained
ground. The Australian dollar fetched $1.0641, well off
the previous session's low of $1.0531. Data on Thursday showing
a surprise fall in employment is now firmly in the rear-view
mirror.
U.S. jobs data due late on Friday will also be closely
watched, especially after the Wall Street Journal reported
earlier in the week that Federal Reserve officials were
considering sterilised quantitative easing to further help the
economic recovery.
An outcome that bolsters such expectations could be the
dollar's undoing.
"Our long-term view is still that the EUR/USD will be higher
and the relative hawkishness of comments from ECB President
Mario Draghi is a reminder that at its heart, the ECB 'wants' to
normalise policy while Ben Bernanke 'wants' to buy more
protection against disaster," said Kit Juckes, strategist at
Societe Generale.