* Fed, BOJ policy meeting outcomes eyed
* BOJ seen refraining from more easing, but it surprised
last month
* Markets to gauge Fed statement on easing prospects
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, March 13 The dollar stayed on the
defensive in Asia on Tuesday, having retreated from a seven-week
high against a basket of major currencies on some caution the
Federal Reserve might sound more dovish than expected at its
policy meeting.
Traders said it was just a bit of profit taking ahead of the
outcome at 1815 GMT. Markets had bought the dollar recently
after signs of improvement in the world's biggest economy caused
a rethink of how aggressive the Fed needs to be in applying
further stimulus.
The dollar index, which had risen as high as 80.132,
fell back to 79.860. This came as the euro bounced off a
one-month low to $1.3153. The single currency also found
support at its 55-day moving average around $1.3081.
There is talk of selling interest in the $1.3200/10 area,
which should cap the euro's upside for now, traders said.
The Fed statement will be closely watched, particularly
after last Friday's data showed an encouraging gain of more than
200,000 jobs in February for a third straight month.
"As the recovery in the world's largest economy gets on a
more sustainable path, the FOMC has limited scope to push
through another large-scale asset purchase programme, and the
central bank may endorse a wait-and-see approach throughout 2012
as the fundamental outlook for the U.S. improves," said David
Song, analyst at DailyFX.
"Indeed, easing bets for QE3 should increase the appeal of
the reserve currency, and the central bank may show a greater
willingness to start normalising monetary policy going into the
end of the year as economic activity gathers pace."
Against the yen, the greenback eased to 82.28 from
Monday's high of 82.52, appearing to consolidate after the
run-up to an 11-month high of 82.64 on Friday.
Traders are also keeping a close eye on the Bank of Japan
(BOJ), which is due to announce its policy decision anytime
between 0330-0500 GMT.
While the BOJ is expected to refrain from further policy
easing, it surprised markets last month by boosting its asset
purchases by 10 trillion yen ($121 billion) and setting an
inflation target. That saw the Japanese currency fall some 7
percent against the dollar in the weeks that followed.
Commodity currencies saw a bit of reprieve as a result of
the dollar's softness, with the Australian dollar edging off a
seven-week trough of $1.0475 to $1.0511.
Support for the Aussie is seen at the overnight low, a level
also representing the 38.2 percent retracement of the December
to February rally.
Data last Friday showed currency speculators have cut their
bullish positions in the Aussie, but traders said there is still
plenty of scope for longs to be squeezed.
Concerns about slowing growth in China, Australia's single
largest export market, had weighed broadly on the Aussie in the
last few sessions. Even the euro outperformed, rising to
A$1.2546 overnight, its highest in two weeks.