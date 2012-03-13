By Hideyuki Sano
| TOKYO, March 13
The U.S. dollar hovered
just below a seven-week high against a basket of currencies on
Tuesday, bolstered by expectations that a string of positive
economic data should persuade the U.S. Federal Reserve out of
applying fresh stimulus, at least for now.
The yen was buried near a 11-month low against the U.S.
currency, with some traders on edge over whether the Bank of
Japan may take fresh easing steps at the end of its two-day
meeting, after its surprise easing last month. A decision was
expected around midday. [ID:nL4E8EC3DF}
The dollar's strength saw the euro hitting one-month low on
Monday. The common currency is still smarting from fears that
the European debt crisis could worsen again, despite Greece's
success in debt-cutting swap deal.
The dollar index stood at 79.74, almost flat from
late U.S. levels after having risen as high as 80.132 on Monday,
its highest in seven weeks.
"When you look at recent U.S. economic numbers, it
will be difficult to argue for an immediate easing," said Koji
Fukaya, chief currency strategist in Credit Suisse in Tokyo.
While there could be a bit of profit taking ahead
of the Fed's announcement at 1815 GMT, the dollar is seen
supported by signs of improvement in the world's biggest
economy. Data last Friday showed an encouraging gain of more
than 200,000 jobs in February for a third straight month.
The dollar's strength has been most striking against the
yen, which has been falling sharply after the BOJ's monetary
easing last month.
While the Japanese central bank is expected to refrain from
further policy easing on Tuesday, its surprise decision last
month to boost asset purchase by 10 trillion yen ($121 billion)
and to set inflation goal kept traders cautious.
"I don't think the BOJ will ease today, in which
case, there will likely be some profit-taking in the dollar. But
the market is nervous after their easing last month," said
Teppei Ino, currency strategist at the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi
UFJ.
The U.S. currency fetched 82.28 yen, down from
Monday's high of 82.54, appearing to consolidate after the
run-up to an 11-month high of 82.65 touched on Friday.
Yet many expect further gains in the dollar, with one
near-term target seen at 83.11 yen, a 76.4 percent retracement
of the dollar's decline from April to record low in October last
year.
AFTER GREECE
The euro stood at $1.3181, having recovered a full
cent after hitting one-month low of $1.3079 on Monday, helped by
technical support at its Ichimoku cloud top at $1.3087 and
55-day moving average around $1.3084.
While the euro has gained a tad in Asian trade on minor
stop-loss buying, its outlook remained shaky given that the euro
zone economy is slipping into recession, in contrast to a
brightening economic picture in the United States.
In addition, while the euro is supported by relief after
Greece's successfully swapped most of its privately held bonds
and cut its debt by more than 100 billion euros, many market
players are not sure about whether other southern European
countries can escape a similar fate.
Portuguese government debt yields have been
edging up in the past month while Spanish shares are
also coming under pressure.
"The big question will be whether they can firewall other
countries, whether they can show that Portugal is not Greece,"
Credit Suisse's Fukaya said.
The Australian dollar bounced back after hitting a
seven-week low of $1.0475 on Monday, where it had a key support
of a 38.2 percent retracement of a 10-cent rally from December
to February.
While its latest rebound could open the way for a test of
resistance around $1.0670, the currency is for now struggling at
$1.0552, capped by its 55-day moving average around
that level.
Some chartists say the Aussie could be in for further
adjustment after it has formed a double-top around $1.0850 last
month while concerns about slowing growth in China, Australia's
single largest export market, had weighed broadly on the Aussie
in the last few sessions.
The combination of worries about China and relative economic
strength in North America helped to push the Aussie to a 10-week
low against its fellow commodity currency, the Canadian dollar,
to around C$1.0400 on Monday. The Aussie changing hands at
C$1.0445.