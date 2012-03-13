* Fed seen unlikely to offer new stimulus hint
* Yen bounces back after no surprise easing from BOJ
* Brighter US economic outlook helps dollar
* Euro still hampered by doubts debt crisis is over
* Aussie suffers from China worries
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, March 13 The U.S. dollar hovered
just below a seven-week high against a basket of currencies on
Tuesday, bolstered by expectations that a string of encouraging
economic news should persuade the U.S. Federal Reserve not to
apply fresh stimulus, at least for now.
The yen bounced back from a 11-month low against
the U.S. currency after the Bank of Japan stopped short of
taking aggressive easing steps, wrongfooting yen bears who had
bet on a repeat of the central bank's surprise easing last
month.
The dollar's strength saw the euro hitting a one-month low
on Monday. The common currency is still smarting from fears that
the European debt crisis could worsen again, despite Greece's
success in debt-cutting swap deal.
The dollar index stood at 79.78, almost flat from
late U.S. levels after having risen as high as 80.132 on Monday,
its highest in seven weeks.
"When you look at recent U.S. economic numbers, it
will be difficult to argue for an immediate easing," said Koji
Fukaya, chief currency strategist in Credit Suisse in Tokyo.
While there could be a bit of profit-taking ahead
of the Fed's announcement at 1815 GMT, the dollar is seen
supported by signs of improvement in the world's biggest
economy. Data last Friday showed February was the third straight
month in which there was a gain of more than 200,000 jobs.
The dollar's strength had been most striking against the
yen, which fell sharply after the BOJ last month unexpectedly
boosted its asset purchases by 10 trillion yen ($121 billion)
and set an inflation goal.
On Tuesday, however, the bank did nothing beyond tinkering
with a small loan programme, prompting buyback in the yen, even
though many market players had expected such an outcome.
"Some players were speculating that the BOJ might take
additional steps so the result should be a bit of disappointment
for yen bears. But then again, today's decision is not something
that can reverse the yen's fall," said Osamu Takashima, chief FX
strategist at Citibank in Tokyo.
The U.S. currency fell to 81.97 yen, down 0.3 percent
from late U.S. levels and from an 11-month high of 82.65 touched
on Friday.
Yet the yen is still seen staying under pressure, given
Japan's trade balance has been in the red in recent months.
Another constant source of yen-selling these days is
overseas M&A deals and investment. Many Japanese companies are
seeking to enter foreign markets to offset their shrinking
domestic one, as Japan's population is due to decline.
Carmaker Honda said on Tuesday it would build a new
scooter factory in Indonesia while chemical product maker Asahi
Kasei said on Monday it would buy U.S. medical
equipment maker Zoll Medical.
Many expect further gains in the dollar, with one near-term
target seen at 83.11 yen, a 76.4 percent retracement of the
dollar's decline from April to a record low in October last
year.
AFTER GREECE
The euro stood at $1.3157, having recovered after
hitting a one-month low of $1.3079 on Monday, helped by
technical support at its Ichimoku cloud top at $1.3087 and a
55-day moving average around $1.3084.
But the currency's outlook remained shaky given that the
euro zone economy is slipping into recession, in contrast to a
brightening picture in the United States.
In addition, while the euro is supported by relief after
Greece successfully swapped most of its privately-held bonds and
cut its debt by more than 100 billion euros, many market players
are not sure whether other southern European countries can
escape a similar fate.
Portuguese government debt yields have been
edging up in the past month while Spanish shares are
also coming under pressure.
"The big question will be whether they can firewall other
countries, whether they can show that Portugal is not Greece,"
Credit Suisse's Fukaya said.
The Australian dollar bounced back after hitting a
seven-week low of $1.0475 on Monday, where it had a key support
of a 38.2 percent retracement of a 10-cent rally from December
to February.
While its latest rebound could open the way for a test of
resistance around $1.0670, the currency is for now stalling at
$1.0545, capped by its 55-day moving average around
$1.0555.
Some chartists say the Aussie could be in for further
adjustment after it has formed a double-top around $1.0850 last
month. Concerns about slowing growth in China, Australia's
single largest export market, has weighed broadly on the Aussie
the past few sessions.
The combination of worries about China and relative economic
strength in North America helped to push the Aussie to a 10-week
low against its fellow commodity currency, the Canadian dollar,
to around C$1.0400 on Monday. The Aussie changing hands at
C$1.0445.