* Dollar big winner after more upbeat U.S. data, stress test
* Strong data seen dimming chances of further Fed stimulus
* Higher Treasury yields also shoring up greenback
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, March 14 The dollar was broadly
firmer early in Asia on Wednesday, having hit a seven-week high
against a basket of major currencies as prospects for further
easing by the Federal Reserve faded in the wake of more upbeat
U.S. data.
Also providing risk-takers some comfort, the Fed's annual
stress test showed the majority of the largest U.S. banks
passed.
The dollar index climbed as high as 80.320, before
giving back a bit of ground to last trade at 80.123, up 0.3
percent. It rose to an 11-month high of 83.08 yen, while
the euro fell to a one-month low of $1.3050.
The euro was last at $1.3076, with support seen at
$1.3054, the 50 percent retracement of the Jan 16-Feb 24 rally.
The single currency is seen capped at $1.3120/30, where sell
orders were said to be lurking.
Further shoring up the dollar, U.S. Treasury yields jumped
to multi-month highs in the wake of strong retail sales data,
making the greenback less attractive as a funding currency for
carry trades.
In contrast, the Japanese currency remained on the backfoot
as expectations for further easing by the Bank of Japan
persisted even after the central bank held policy steady on
Tuesday.
Hot on the heels of Friday's encouraging U.S. jobs report, a
strong 1.1 percent rise in retail sales provided fresh evidence
of improvement in the world's largest economy.
Acknowledging this trend, the Fed gave a slightly more
optimistic outlook after leaving rates unchanged at its policy
meeting.
"There is nothing for risky assets not to love about the Fed
stance; either the economic outlook will continue to improve, or
the Fed will take action to inject more liquidity into markets,"
said Julia Coronado, BNP Paribas chief economist for North
America.
The brighter mood was also reflected in equity markets, with
the S&P 500 index closing at highs not seen since June
2008. The inverse relationship between the dollar and equity
markets has all but broken down and analysts expect this can
persist.
"A more upbeat Fed coupled with a continuation of strong
economic data out of the United States could lead to an
occurrence rarely seen in recent years: a rally by equity
markets and the U.S. dollar simultaneously over the next few
weeks," said Christopher Vecchio, currency analyst at DailyFX.
In the past, investors tended to sell the dollar to buy
higher-yielding assets on any upside surprise in key U.S. data.
Now, strong numbers are seen as lengthening the odds of more
action from the Fed, which is positive for the dollar.
This also means that commodity currencies like the
Australian dollar might struggle against the greenback even as
other risk assets rally.
The Aussie, which rose against the euro and yen overnight,
found the going much tougher against the greenback. It drifted
up a touch to $1.0544, pulling away from a seven-week
trough of $1.0473 plumbed on Monday.
There is little in the way of market moving data out of Asia
on Wednesday. In Europe, euro zone industrial production for
January and inflation data for February are due later in the
day.