* Dollar extends gains on upbeat U.S. data, stress test
* Strong data seen dimming chances of further Fed stimulus
* Higher Treasury yields also shoring up greenback
* Tokyo exporters in no rush to sell USD/JPY
By Antoni Slodkowski
TOKYO, March 14 The dollar hit an 11-month
high against the yen on Wednesday, building on its broad gains
after a modest brightening of the Federal Reserve's economic
forecasts nudged traders to downplay expectations of further
monetary easing.
U.S. 10-year Treasury yields hovered near a
3-1/2-month high hit after solid retail sales data, making the
dollar less attractive as a funding currency for carry trades.
Tokyo exporters were also reluctant to sell it now, expecting
more strength, traders said.
These factors saw the dollar hit a session high at 83.22 yen
, its highest level since April 2011, before steadying
around 25 pips above late New York levels at 83.14.
"The move in the yields was essential for the dollar rally
to continue," said Sumino Kamei, senior currency analyst at the
Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ in Tokyo.
Recent easing steps by the Bank of Japan, the country's
trading deficit amid surging demand for fossil fuels in the wake
of the nuclear crisis have also helped the dollar rise a
staggering 9 percent on the yen since the beginning of February.
"We are getting to a point where people will be
looking for a trigger to take profits on this rise. There aren't
many scheduled events that could prop it further, while risks --
most notably elevated oil prices -- loom large."
Traders said that a pullback in the dollar would be limited
to the mid-82 area with the previous high of 82.65 lending
support.
The U.S. currency gained against all major currencies, with
its index just a tad below the 7-week high of 80.32.
Hot on the heels of Friday's encouraging U.S. jobs report, a
strong 1.1 percent rise in retail sales provided fresh evidence
of improvement in the world's largest economy.
Acknowledging this trend, the Fed slightly upgraded its
outlook, expecting "moderate" growth over coming quarters and a
gradual decline in the unemployment rate, although it said the
jobless rate "remains elevated."
"There is nothing for risky assets not to love about the Fed
stance; either the economic outlook will continue to improve, or
the Fed will take action to inject more liquidity into markets,"
said Julia Coronado, BNP Paribas chief economist for North
America.
GIVING COMFORT
Providing further comfort to the bulls, the Fed's annual
stress test showed the majority of the largest U.S. banks
passed, bolstering strong gains across global
bourses.
The S&P 500 index closed at highs not seen
since June 2008. The inverse relationship between the dollar and
equity markets has all but broken down and analysts expect this
can persist.
"A more upbeat Fed coupled with a continuation of strong
economic data out of the United States could lead to an
occurrence rarely seen in recent years: a rally by equity
markets and the U.S. dollar simultaneously over the next few
weeks," said Christopher Vecchio, currency analyst at DailyFX.
In the past, investors tended to sell the dollar to buy
higher-yielding assets on any upside surprise in key U.S. data.
Now, strong numbers are seen as lengthening the odds of more
action from the Fed, which is positive for the dollar.
In Europe, Germany's ZEW economic think tank's monthly
sentiment survey jumped in March to its highest level since June
2010, confirming hopes that Europe's largest economy has
recovered from a weak patch.
But with the dollar on the front foot, the euro fell some 10
pips to $1.3070, with support seen at $1.3054, the 50
percent retracement of the Jan 16-Feb 24 rally.
The single currency is seen capped at $1.3120-30, where sell
orders were said to be lurking. Commodity currencies like the
Australian dollar also struggled against the U.S. currency even
as other risk assets rallied.
The Aussie, which rose against the euro and the yen
overnight, found the going much tougher against the U.S. unit.
It was down 0.2 percent at $1.0525, still some distance
away from a seven-week trough of $1.0473 plumbed on Monday.
In Europe, euro zone industrial production for January and
inflation data for February are due later in the day.