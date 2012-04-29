* Disappointing U.S. growth keeps dollar under pressure
* Aussie, sterling, yen all up vs the greenback
* Trading seen subdued with Japan shut for holiday
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, April 30 The U.S. dollar stayed under
pressure on Monday in the wake of disappointing first-quarter
U.S economic growth, leaving the yen, sterling and even
high-beta currencies like the Australian dollar at multi-week
highs.
The dollar fell as low as 80.25 yen, plumbing depths
not seen since late February. It last stood at 80.34. Sterling
bought $1.6276, having scaled an eight-month peak of
$1.6280 on Friday.
Trading in Asia is likely to be subdued though with Japan
closed for a public holiday. Most of Asia will be shut on
Tuesday for the May Day holiday.
Data on Friday showed U.S. economic growth cooled in the
first quarter partly as businesses cut back on investment,
bolstering the Federal Reserve's case that interest rates should
be kept near zero at least though late 2014.
While the slowdown was not bad enough to spur more bond
buying, or quantitative easing (QE), it should keep alive market
expectations for such a move.
"The U.S. GDP was a bit on the soft side and all eyes are
now be fixed on the upcoming labour release (on Friday). A
flavour of QE is back in the air, driving the USD lower and
risky assets higher," said Sebastien Galy, strategist at Societe
Generale.
That would also go some way in explaining why sterling has
outperformed the greenback, despite Britain's double-dip
recession. In fact, sterling's fortunes appeared to have turned
a corner and currency speculators are now betting on further
gains.
The dollar lost quite a bit of ground against the Australian
dollar even as the market is expecting an interest rate cut by
the Reserve Bank of Australia on Tuesday.
The Aussie stood at $1.0455, not far off a
four-week high of $1.0475 set on Friday.
All 22 economists polled by Reuters on Friday expected a
rate cut, with one believing the RBA will go as far as a 50
basis-point easing.
"The case to cut rates is overwhelming: economic growth is
running below trend; key sectors of the economy such as
retailing, housing and manufacturing are really struggling; the
jobs market is weak; and underlying inflation is at the low end
of the 2 to 3 percent target range," said Shane Oliver, head of
investment strategy at AMP Capital Markets.
"While the absence of a major crisis probably means the RBA
will stick to a 0.25 percentage point cut, it should be cutting
by 0.5 points."
The dollar didn't fare too badly against the euro, which has
its own problems especially after last week's surprise credit
rating downgrade of Spain by Standard & Poor's.
The single currency briefly touched a three-week high of
$1.3270 on Friday and last stood at $1.3240. It was still
stuck in a $1.3000/1.3385 range seen this month.
Traders said a key test for the markets is the outcome of a
Spanish bond sale on Thursday, where Madrid is looking to raise
an estimated 3 billion euros.