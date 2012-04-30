* Disappointing U.S. growth keeps dollar under pressure
* Dollar hits 2-mth low vs yen, 8-mth low vs sterling
* Japanese exporters' offers weigh on dollar/yen -trader
By Masayuki Kitano and Ian Chua
SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, April 30 The dollar hit a
fresh two-month low versus the yen and eight-month trough
against sterling on Monday, staying under pressure after data
last week showed disappointing first-quarter U.S economic
growth.
The dollar fell to 80.10 yen at one point on trading
platform EBS, its lowest level since late February, and was last
changing hands at 80.18 yen, down 0.1 percent from late
U.S. trade on Friday.
The dollar has come under broad pressure after data on
Friday showed U.S. economic growth cooled in the first quarter
partly as businesses cut back on investment, bolstering the
Federal Reserve's case that interest rates should be kept near
zero at least through late 2014.
The slowdown also kept alive market speculation that the Fed
may eventually launch another bond buying programme, or a third
round of quantitative easing.
"A flavour of QE is back in the air, driving the USD lower
and risky assets higher," said Sebastien Galy, strategist at
Societe Generale.
That would go some way in explaining why sterling has
outperformed the U.S. currency, despite Britain's double-dip
recession. In fact, sterling's fortunes appeared to have turned
a corner and currency speculators are now betting on further
gains.
Sterling rose to $1.6289 at one point, its highest
level since late August 2011, and was last changing hands at
$1.6285, up 0.2 percent from late U.S. trade on Friday.
EYES ON U.S. DATA
The dollar is likely to take cues later this week from a
batch of U.S. economic data, including the Institute for Supply
Management's (ISM) gauges of the manufacturing and services
sectors, as well as U.S. jobs data.
"Clearly if we do get a weak ISM and a 125,000 (increase in
payrolls), this dollar weakness is going to continue," said Rob
Ryan, FX strategist at BNP Paribas in Singapore, adding that
economists at BNP Paribas were predicting an increase of 125,000
U.S. jobs in April.
Such an outcome would be lower than the prevailing market
expectation for an increase of 170,000 jobs.
Although Japanese markets were closed on Monday for a
holiday, a trader for a major Japanese bank in Singapore said
there was some dollar-selling by Japanese exporters.
Helping to limit the dollar's losses, however, were bids
from Japanese importers at levels near 80.00 yen, the trader
said, adding that his guess was that stop-loss dollar selling
may appear at levels below 80.00 yen.
A breach of that round figure could open the way for the
dollar to drop towards its 200-day moving average, now near
78.34 yen, in the near term, he added.
"The dollar could fall towards around 78 yen on the back of
the liquidation of long positions," the trader said.
The euro held steady at $1.3247, having retreated
from a three-week high around $1.3270 hit on Friday.
Traders said a key test for the markets is the outcome of a
Spanish bond sale on Thursday.