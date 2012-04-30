* Disappointing U.S. growth keeps dollar under pressure
* Dollar hits 2-mth low vs yen, 8-mth low vs sterling
* Japanese exporters' offers weigh on dollar/yen -trader
By Masayuki Kitano and Ian Chua
SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, April 30 The dollar hit a
fresh two-month low versus the yen and eight-month trough
against sterling on Monday, staying under pressure after data
last week showed disappointing first-quarter U.S economic
growth.
The dollar fell to 80.08 yen at one point on trading
platform EBS, its lowest level since late February, and last
stood at 80.14 yen, down 0.2 percent from late U.S. trade
on Friday.
The dollar has come under broad pressure after data on
Friday showed U.S. economic growth cooled in the first quarter
partly as businesses cut back on investment, bolstering the
Federal Reserve's case that interest rates should be kept near
zero at least through late 2014.
The slowdown also kept alive market speculation that the Fed
may eventually launch another bond buying programme, or a third
round of quantitative easing.
"A flavour of QE is back in the air, driving the USD lower
and risky assets higher," said Sebastien Galy, strategist at
Societe Generale.
That would go some way in explaining why sterling has
outperformed the U.S. currency, despite Britain's double-dip
recession. In fact, sterling's fortunes appeared to have turned
a corner and currency speculators are now betting on further
gains.
Sterling rose to $1.6289 at one point, its highest
level since late August 2011. Sterling last stood at $1.6286, up
0.2 percent from late U.S. trade on Friday.
EYES ON U.S. DATA
The dollar is likely to take cues later this week from a
batch of U.S. economic data, including the Institute for Supply
Management's (ISM) gauges of the manufacturing and services
sectors, as well as U.S. jobs data.
"Clearly if we do get a weak ISM and a 125,000 (increase in
payrolls), this dollar weakness is going to continue," said Rob
Ryan, FX strategist at BNP Paribas in Singapore, adding that
economists at BNP Paribas were predicting an increase of 125,000
U.S. jobs in April.
Such an outcome would be lower than the prevailing market
expectation for an increase of 170,000 jobs.
Market players said the dollar may drop further against the
yen in the near term.
"The chances of USD/JPY breaking 80 and continuing on a
downtrend is quite large," Tohru Sasaki, head of Japan rates and
FX research at JPMorgan Chase Bank in Tokyo, said in a research
note.
The dollar has been under broad pressure recently due to a
drop in U.S. Treasury yields, Sasaki said. On Friday, the
10-year Treasury yield dipped to as low as 1.884 percent
, its lowest level in nearly three months.
Other factors that suggest the dollar may stay under
pressure against the yen include the existence of sizeable short
positions in the yen, a lack of interest in foreign bond
investment among Japanese investors, and the low probability of
yen-selling intervention, Sasaki said.
The euro held steady at $1.3254, having retreated
from a three-week high around $1.3270 hit on Friday.
Traders said a key test for the markets is the outcome of a
Spanish bond sale on Thursday.