* US factory data shows strongest growth in 10 months
* Dollar/yen back above Y80, off 2-1/2-month lows
* With dlr/yen at chart crossroads, Friday's U.S. jobs data
seen key
* Euro looks to ECB, weekend elections
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, May 2 The dollar bounced back on
Wednesday from 2-1/2-month lows against the Japanese yen after
upbeat U.S. manufacturing data soothed fears the economy was
slowing, though gains were minimal ahead of the next set of
figures including payrolls.
The Institute of Supply Management report showed the
strongest rate of U.S. factory growth in 10 months, a surprise
after a string of disappointing data and countering speculation
the Federal Reserve will embark on a third round of bond buying
to bolster the economy.
"After the surprisingly strong ISM number, the next job data
will be more important than usual. If it is strong, it could
cement expectation of strong recovery at least in the United
States," said Mitsuru Saito, chief economist at Tokai Tokyo
Securities.
The payroll data is due on Friday, with economists looking
to a job increase of around 170,000 in April, after a
disappointing gain of 120,000 in March.
"If the job data sparks risk-on mood, that should lead to
the yen's fall and rise in bond yields. This weekend has a
chance of triggering such a trend," he added.
The dollar rebounded above 80.00 yen and last
stood at 80.320. Its recovery from a trough of 79.640 yen hit on
Tuesday caught speculators short and forced them to buy back the
dollar.
"The market is showing a straightforward reaction to the ISM
numbers. But with the payroll data looming ahead, you can't
expect the dollar to keep rising," said Sumino Kamei, senior
currency strategist at the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.
The dollar extended gains further after a Moody's official
said the lack of a sales tax increase in Japan could bring
forward "the day of reckoning" in the Japanese government bond
(JGB) market.
Chartists say if the payroll data helps the dollar to end
the week above 80.42, the cloud top on weekly Ichimoku charts,
it could put the greenback on track for further recovery after
this week's fall below that decisive level.
On the other hand, if it falls below 79.55-60 area, its high
after Japan's Oct. 31 dollar-buying intervention and the 100-day
moving average, that in turn could fan bearish mood on the
dollar.
HIT BY AUSTERITY
The dollar index, a measure of the dollar against a
basket of major currencies, also stood off a two-month trough of
78.603 hit on Tuesday. It last stood at 78.883, almost flat on
the day.
The euro retreated slightly to $1.3211 as traders
tried to hunt for stop-loss orders, slipping from a one-month
peak of $1.3284 hit overnight.
The euro's fortune is seen largely hinging on Thursday's
European Central Bank meeting and weekend elections in Greece
and France, on top of Friday's U.S. job report.
Francois Hollande, front-runner and first-round winner in
the French presidential race, has promised to shift the debate
in Europe towards promoting growth if he is elected, which has
sparked worries of potential tensions between Berlin and Paris.
But others have played down such fears, noting that Germany
appears to be relaxing its focus on austerity.
Potentially more unpredictable is the election in Greece,
where the two main parties supporting a bail-out are thought to
have only a wafer-thin lead to form a coalition government over
smaller parties opposed to the programme.
A failure to win a majority by the two parties that support
the bailout scheme by the international lenders would open a can
of worms for policymakers and send the euro reeling, market
players said.
The Australian dollar was nursing heavy losses after the
Reserve Bank of Australia's surprisingly large 50 basis-point
rate cut on Tuesday.
It showed limited reaction to a slight upgrade in HSBC's
China PMI from the preliminary figure and last traded at $1.0350
after suffering a near 1 percent fall on Tuesday, the
biggest one-day decline in six weeks.