* Greek election raises doubts about bailout scheme
* Euro hits 3-mth low vs dollar, 3-1/2 yr low vs pound
* Euro/dollar has support at $1.2950 but its strength
questioned
* Hollande victory seen raising uncertainty on Paris-Berlin
unity
* Aussie falls, yen gains on broad risk averse sentiment
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, May 7 The euro tanked in early Asian
trade on Monday, breaking below its well-worn range from the
past three months, after elections in Greece and France fuelled
concerns on whether struggling euro zone economies could
continue to pursue austerity measures crucial to resolving the
bloc's debt crisis.
Greek voters punished pro-bailout ruling parties, throwing
the future of the bailout scheme for the country into doubt.
While vote-counting is still going on, the conservative New
Democracy and socialist PASOK, who have dominated Greece for
decades, might only scrape the 151-seat threshold needed for
even the most fragile majority in parliament.
"The PASOK did unexpectedly poorly in the election ... Until
we have more clarity on how the coalition government will be
formed and what the new government will do with the bailout
scheme, the euro will stay under pressure," said Masafumi
Yamamoto, chief FX strategist at Barclays.
The euro fell as far as $1.29552, its lowest since
Jan. 25, having broken below the rough $1.30-$1.35 trading band
it had been stuck in since February. The euro last traded at
$1.2978, down 0.8 percent from late U.S. levels last Friday.
For now, the euro has support at around $1.2950, a major
option barrier and the 61.3 percent retracement of its rally
from its January low to a high in February, though uncertainty
on Greece could overwhelm this.
Another source of uncertainty comes from France, where
socialist Francois Hollande swept to victory, ousting incumbent
president Nicolas Sarkozy.
While that outcome had been widely expected, some market
players think Hollande's focus on growth measures to temper
austerity could put Paris on course to clash with Germany, the
euro zone paymaster.
The euro also fell to 103.24 yen, its lowest
level since mid-February and to 80.48 pence, a
trough last seen in November 2008.
Concerns about the debt crisis in the euro zone coupled with
Friday's disappointing U.S. job data, led traders to cut
exposure to risky assets, including the Australian dollar.
The Aussie fell 0.6 percent to $1.0120, hitting a
five-month low of $1.0118.
The Japanese yen, traditionally a safe-haven currency,
gained against the dollar, which slipped 0.15 percent to 79.78
yen.