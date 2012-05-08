* Euro eases, but up from previous day's 3-month low
* Political uncertainty in Greece seen as euro negative
* Market positioning may support euro -analyst
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, May 8 The euro eased on Tuesday but
stayed above the previous day's three-month low, with the
potential for short covering seen offering the currency some
support even as political uncertainty in Greece clouded its
outlook.
The single currency dipped 0.1 percent from late U.S. trade
on Monday to $1.3035, but stayed well above Monday's
trough near $1.2955, its lowest level since late January.
The euro came under pressure on Monday after elections in
Greece and France cast doubt on the ability to push through
austerity plans regarded as key to tackling the euro zone debt
crisis.
"This seems to me like a pretty serious situation," said
Satoshi Okagawa, senior global markets analyst at Sumitomo
Mitsui Banking Corp. in Singapore, referring to the election
results and political uncertainty in Greece.
However, the single currency's downside may be limited as
many market players have already taken bearish bets on it,
Okagawa said.
"Everyone says the euro has nowhere to go but down based on
economic fundamentals but they also say that market players are
already betting in that direction," he said.
The existence of such bearish bets on the euro suggests that
the single currency could get a lift if short-covering kicks in.
Data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission
shows that currency speculators still held a relatively large
net short position in the euro in the week ended May 1.
CLOUDS HANGING OVER EUROPE
One cloud that hangs over the euro is political uncertainty
in Greece.
A first attempt to form a new Greek government collapsed in
less than a day on Monday, following an election that left
gaping questions over the country's ability to avert bankruptcy
and stay in the euro.
Three Greek finance ministry officials told Reuters the
country might run out of cash by the end of June if it does not
have a government in place to negotiate the next installment of
EU/IMF aid and state revenue falls short of projections.
Another source of uncertainty is France, where Socialist
Francois Hollande swept to victory in Sunday's presidential
election, ousting centre-right incumbent Nicolas Sarkozy. Market
players worry that Hollande's focus on growth measures could
create tensions with Germany's insistence on fiscal austerity.
On top of votes in France and Greece, results of local
elections in Italy on Monday also showed a public backlash
against austerity measures, said Simon Grose-Hodge, head of
investment advisory for South Asia at LGT Bank in Singapore,
adding that the European election results were negative for the
euro.
"This suggests a lot of delays, at a minimum, in the
policies that are in place to reduce the deficits. As far as
markets are concerned, we've seen repeatedly that fiscal
irresponsibility gets punished more than a lack of growth,"
Grose-Hodge said.
"So any backsliding in terms of debt reduction in Europe
will be punished by the markets," he said.
Over the next month, any short-covering rally in the euro
could be limited to around $1.32, Grose-Hodge said, adding that
the euro could fall to around $1.28-$1.29 in that time frame.
Against the yen, the euro held steady at 104.28 yen
, staying above a three-month low near 103.24 yen hit
on Monday on trading platform EBS.
The dollar rose 0.1 percent against the yen to 79.98 yen
.