* Political uncertainty in Greece weighs on euro
* Options-related demand may support euro -trader
* NZ dollar and Australian dollar hit 4-month lows
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, May 9 The euro fell close to a recent
three-month low on Wednesday, hurt by worries that political
uncertainty in Greece and a French leadership change may
undermine austerity plans key to tackling the euro zone's debt
crisis.
The euro stayed under pressure after the leader of Greece's
Left Coalition party said on Tuesday the country's commitment to
an European Union/International Monetary Fund rescue deal had
become null and void.
Greece's two main pro-bailout parties failed to win a
majority in weekend elections, leaving questions over the
country's ability to avert bankruptcy and stay in the euro.
The uncertainty weighed on currencies sensitive to shifts in
investors' risk appetite, and helped drag the New Zealand dollar
down to its lowest level in four months.
"One issue is whether this will cause investors to shun risk
globally, or be viewed as the euro's problem alone and just lead
to weakness in the euro," said Koji Fukaya, director of global
foreign exchange research for Credit Suisse Securities in Tokyo.
While the euro might not fall very rapidly since market
players probably already have placed bearish bets on the
currency, the single currency may drop to around $1.29 or $1.28
over the next few weeks, Fukaya said.
The euro fell 0.3 percent to $1.2969, not very far
from a three-month low near $1.2955 hit on Monday on trading
platform EBS.
An options trader said the euro may get some support due to
potential demand for euros from FX options players, related to
option barriers at $1.2950 and below.
The existence of such option barriers suggests that options
traders could step in to buy the euro if the currency dips close
to those levels.
EURO IN RETREAT
The single currency has retreated this week, following
elections in Greece and France.
Socialist French President-elect Francois Hollande has
advocated an approach to tackling the debt crisis centered more
on growth, which may create tensions with Germany's insistence
on fiscal austerity.
Over the past several days, there have been plenty of
reasons to dump risky assets, including last week's U.S. jobs
data, said a trader for a major Japanese bank in Tokyo.
"There have been some risk-off moves, followed by profit
taking of such bets, but now it looks a trend is starting to
form, with market players trying for the downside again after
taking profits," the trader said.
"I think the euro and the Australian dollar could fall
further," he said, adding that the single currency could drop to
around $1.28 by the end of May.
The New Zealand dollar fell 0.4 percent to $0.7849.
It fell to $0.7845 at one point, the kiwi's lowest level since
early January.
The Australian dollar also slipped to a four-month low,
falling to $1.0060 at one point.
The safe haven yen was steady to firmer. The dollar held
steady at 79.85 yen. The Australian dollar dipped below
80.40 yen at one point, and fell to its lowest level
since January.
Implied volatilities on Aussie/yen soared to a one-month
high above 13 percent as market players
scrambled to protect themselves against further declines in the
Australian dollar.