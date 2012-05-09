* Political uncertainty in Greece weighs on euro
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, May 9 The euro fell close to a recent
three-month low on Wednesday, on worries that political
uncertainty in Greece and a French leadership change may
undermine austerity plans key to tackling the euro zone's debt
crisis.
The euro remained under pressure after the leader of
Greece's Left Coalition party said on Tuesday that the country's
commitment to a European Union/International Monetary Fund
rescue deal had become null and void.
Greece's two main pro-bailout parties failed to win a
majority in weekend elections, leaving questions over the
country's ability to avert bankruptcy and stay in the euro.
"One issue is whether this will cause investors to shun risk
globally, or be viewed as the euro's problem alone and just lead
to weakness in the euro," said Koji Fukaya, director of global
foreign exchange research for Credit Suisse Securities in Tokyo.
Wednesday's moves suggest the political uncertainty is
causing a broader retreat from risky assets. The New Zealand and
Australian dollars, both sensitive to shifts in investor risk
appetite, hit four-month lows versus the U.S. dollar.
The euro fell 0.3 percent to $1.2971, closing in on
a three-month low near $1.2955 touched on Monday.
Market players say the euro could fall towards $1.28-$1.29
over the next few weeks, although its drop is expected to be
gradual.
An options trader said the euro may receive some support
because of potential demand for euros from FX options players,
related to option barriers at $1.2950 and below. The existence
of such barriers means options traders might step in to buy the
euro if the currency dips close to those levels.
Rob Ryan, FX strategist at BNP Paribas in Singapore, said
the market was short the euro both in the spot market and via
options. "Much of the options plays seem to be through put
spreads, meaning speculative players are long strikes in the
$1.28-$1.32 area, but short strikes further down," he said.
Besides the fact that the market is already short the euro,
the potential for continued deleveraging and fund repatriation
by European companies and financial institutions trying to
strengthen their balance sheets may also support the single
currency, Ryan added.
EURO IN RETREAT
In France, Socialist President-elect Francois Hollande has
advocated an approach to tackling the debt crisis centered more
on growth, which may create tensions with Germany's insistence
on fiscal austerity.
Over the past several days, there have been plenty of
reasons to dump risky assets, including last week's U.S. jobs
data, said a trader for a major Japanese bank in Tokyo.
"There have been some risk-off moves, followed by profit
taking of such bets, but now it looks a trend is starting to
form, with market players trying for the downside again after
taking profits," the trader said.
The Australian dollar slid 0.6 percent to $1.0056,
having touched a low of $1.0052 at one point, the lowest level
in more than four months. The New Zealand dollar also touched a
four-month low at $0.7842.
The safe-haven yen rose broadly. The dollar slipped 0.2
percent to 79.74 yen. The Australian dollar fell below
80.20 yen at one point, the lowest level since
January.
Implied volatilities on Aussie/yen soared to a one-month
high above 13 percent as market players
scrambled to protect themselves against further declines in the
Australian dollar.