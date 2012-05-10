* Euro hurt by political impasse in Greece
* Investors think reheld election could lead to euro exit
* Yen supported by broad risk-averse mood
* Aussie near 5-month low, awaits data
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, May 10 The euro wallowed near a 3
1/2-month low against the dollar on Thursday as political
deadlock in Greece threatens its rescue deal and raises the
spectre of the country leaving the euro zone.
Worries that the euro zone could plunge back into a debt
crisis, after a semblance of stability in the past few months,
were also hurting growth-linked currencies such as the
Australian dollar.
"Uncertainty over Greece is going to weigh on markets," said
Sumino Kamei, senior currency analyst at the Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.
"There's now open talk about Greece's exit from the euro.
The euro is likely to have moved into a new range below $1.30."
The euro fell as low as $1.29115 on Wednesday, having broken
below technical support at a 61.8 percent retracement of its
rally earlier this year from $1.2624 to $1.3487.
It last stood at $1.2936, with next possible support
seen around $1.2819, the 76.4 percent retracement of the same
rise. Against the yen, the euro stood at 103.02 yen, near a
three-month low of 102.76 yen touched on Wednesday.
Greek Leftist leader Alexis Tsipras gave up his attempt to
form a new government on Wednesday, putting Greek Socialist
leader Evangelos Venizelos in a position to make a last-ditch
attempt to form a government on Thursday.
But chances of any deal on a coalition government looked
slim after two failed attempts, making new elections in three to
four weeks the most likely outcome.
With Athens due to run out of cash in June, a rerun of
elections could be a make-or-break event for Greece as
international lenders refuse to renegotiate the terms of the
bailout, as Greek voters wanted.
With the latest troubles in the euro zone adding to concerns
about tepid growth in the United States and China, market
players shunned risk-sensitive currencies such as the Aussie
dollar and favoured the safe-haven yen.
The Aussie hit a five-month low of $1.0021 on
Wednesday, with the focus now on local employment data due at
0130 GMT as well as Chinese trade data.
The Australian unit has an important double Fibonacci
support around $0.9945, a 76.4 percent retracement of its
$0.9664-$1.0857 rise from November to February as well as a 61.8
percent retracement of the gain from October to February.
Against the yen, the Aussie hit a four-month low of 79.77
yen on Wednesday and last stood at 80.10 yen.
The yen is broadly supported, having recovered most of the
losses that followed the Bank of Japan's easing in February.
The U.S. dollar stood at 79.71 yen, having hit its
lowest in nearly three months, at 79.428 per dollar, on
Wednesday.
The pound recovered from a two-week low of $1.6067
hit on Wednesday ahead of a Bank of England policy decision that
will come later on Thursday. It last stood at $1.6136.
A majority of market players expect the bank to keep rates
on hold and the quantitative easing total unchanged at 325
billion pounds ($523 billion), but some market players see a
chance of the asset purchase programme being extended.