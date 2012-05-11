* Euro extends losses on stop-loss selling
* News of JPMorgan trading loss dents risky assets
* Aussie sags after China industrial output disappoints
* Prospects for coalition govt in Greece remain in doubt
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, May 11 The euro hit a 3-1/2-month low
on Friday as news of JPMorgan's trading losses from a failed
hedging strategy spooked investors and lent support to the safe
haven dollar, with stop-loss selling adding to the euro's drop.
The euro also remained vulnerable due to a political
deadlock in Greece, which has left investors fretting over the
risk of Greece exiting the euro zone and fanned worries that the
region's debt crisis may worsen.
"The issue is no longer whether Greece will default or not,
but whether or not it will leave (the euro zone)," said Daisuke
Karakama, market economist for Mizuho Corporate Bank in Tokyo.
"If that were to happen, investor confidence in euro-
denominated assets in general may waver, and it could cause
market players to wonder whether such assets are suitable to be
held as foreign reserves," he added.
The euro may stay stuck below $1.30 for a while, Karakama
said, adding that the single currency could also be headed for a
drop below 100 yen over the next month.
The euro fell to $1.2905 on trading platform EBS at one
point, its lowest level since late January, with stop-loss
selling adding to its drop. After trimming some losses, the euro
stood at $1.2916, down 0.1 percent on the day.
Traders said a near-term focal point was whether a euro
option barrier said to be at $1.2900 would hold or not.
Adding to the negative tone, Chinese industrial production
weakened sharply in April as investment slowed to its lowest
level in nearly a decade, and well below forecasts.
Both the dollar and the yen, safe haven currencies that tend
to strengthen in times of market stress, rose against the euro,
which fell 0.3 percent to 103.11 yen, closing in on a
three-month low of 102.76 yen hit earlier this week.
Traders said the euro came under renewed pressure as
investors shunned risky assets and currencies after JPMorgan
Chase & Co said on Thursday that it suffered a trading
loss of at least $2 billion from a failed hedging strategy.
"The question is how many other banks will follow," said a
trader for a major Japanese bank in Singapore. "I personally
don't think the issue ends here with JPMorgan," he said.
The Australian dollar eased 0.3 percent to $1.0027,
sagging on China's industrial output data. It fell to $1.0018 at
one point, its lowest level in nearly 5 months.
The Aussie dollar is sensitive to news from China,
Australia's largest export market.
BEARISH ON THE EURO
The euro has come under pressure after Greece's two main
pro-bailout parties failed to win a majority in weekend
elections, leaving questions over the country's ability to avert
bankruptcy and stay in the euro.
Greek Socialist leader Evangelos Venizelos meets
conservative Antonis Samaras on Friday in a possibly doomed
attempt to form a government and avoid a repeat election, while
EU leaders are warning that Greece's membership of the euro is
at stake.
Market players see the euro getting little respite for now.
Adam Gilmour, head of FX and derivatives sales,
Asia-Pacific, for Citigroup in Singapore, pointed to further
political risks for the euro in the months ahead.
"I'm bearish. This is the right direction for it to go,"
Gilmour said.
"There is a very real risk that over the next year or so,
more and more countries will eject the current politicians and
vote in pro-growth parties, and the austerity measures and
trying to fix the budget blowouts will be thrown out the
window," he said.
The dollar dipped 0.1 percent against the yen to 79.84 yen
.