By Hideyuki Sano

TOKYO, May 15 The euro slipped to a four-month low against the dollar on Tuesday as political impasse in Greece raised fear the country may renege on bailout pledges and exit the currency bloc.

Concerns about slowing Chinese and global growth also drove down higher-yielding currencies and boosted the safe-haven dollar and yen, with the Australian dollar flirting with a five-month low against the greenback.

For now, though, the euro gained a foothold just above support around 1.2827, the 76.4 percent retracement of its rally earlier this year from $1.2624 to $1.3486.

The common currency last stood at $1.2830 after having fallen as low as $1.2815, its lowest in nearly four months, in thin early Wellington trade.

A clear break of that level could open the way for a test of January low of $1.2624, though some analysts said the euro could enjoy some rebound in the short term, having fallen more than three percent so far this month.

Its relative strength index has fallen below the 30 percent mark, which is usually considered as a sign of overshooting in the downtrend.

"The euro is probably oversold in the very near-term below $1.28," said Teppei Ino, currency analyst at the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ. "Oscillator charts are screaming it's time for a rebound," he added.

Still, the euro stays under pressure from deepening political paralysis in Greece, which could scupper the bailout package for Greece and force the country out of the currency zone.

Greek Party leaders are expected to convene at 2 p.m. (1100 GMT) but there is little hope President Karolos Papoulias's proposal to form a technocrat government would end the stalemate, making a new election most likely outcome.

The euro's fall saw the dollar index rising to a two-month on Monday. The index stood at 80.649, near Monday's high of 80.732 and its March peak of 80.738.

While the dollar has benefited from the euro zone woes, its gains have been curbed by speculation that the U.S. Federal Reserve is willing to take additional easing steps should the U.S. economy deteriorate.

Even though not many market participants expect the Fed to announce fresh easing steps next month, U.S. retail sales and consumer inflation numbers due later in the day are in focus because they could change that expectation.

Against the yen, the dollar moved little at 79.86 yen , above 2 1/2-month low of 79.428 yen hit last week.

The Australian dollar nursed losses after hitting a five-month low of $0.9957, though it floated above a major support at $0.9950, the 61.8 percent retracement of its climb from October to February. It last stood at $0.9974.