* Euro holds above 76.4 pct retracement for now
* Oscillators suggest euro oversold in near-term
* Chance of technocrat govt in Greece seen slim
* U.S. retail sales, CPI focus for dollar
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, May 15 The euro slipped to a four-month
low against the dollar on Tuesday as political impasse in Greece
raised fear the country may renege on bailout pledges and exit
the currency bloc.
Concerns about slowing Chinese and global growth also drove
down higher-yielding currencies and boosted the safe-haven
dollar and yen, with the Australian dollar flirting with a
five-month low against the greenback.
For now, though, the euro gained a foothold just above
support around 1.2827, the 76.4 percent retracement of its rally
earlier this year from $1.2624 to $1.3486.
The common currency last stood at $1.2830 after
having fallen as low as $1.2815, its lowest in nearly four
months, in thin early Wellington trade.
A clear break of that level could open the way for a test of
January low of $1.2624, though some analysts said the euro could
enjoy some rebound in the short term, having fallen more than
three percent so far this month.
Its relative strength index has fallen below the 30 percent
mark, which is usually considered as a sign of overshooting in
the downtrend.
"The euro is probably oversold in the very near-term below
$1.28," said Teppei Ino, currency analyst at the Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ. "Oscillator charts are screaming it's time
for a rebound," he added.
Still, the euro stays under pressure from deepening
political paralysis in Greece, which could scupper the bailout
package for Greece and force the country out of the currency
zone.
Greek Party leaders are expected to convene at 2 p.m. (1100
GMT) but there is little hope President Karolos Papoulias's
proposal to form a technocrat government would end the
stalemate, making a new election most likely outcome.
The euro's fall saw the dollar index rising to a
two-month on Monday. The index stood at 80.649, near Monday's
high of 80.732 and its March peak of 80.738.
While the dollar has benefited from the euro zone woes, its
gains have been curbed by speculation that the U.S. Federal
Reserve is willing to take additional easing steps should the
U.S. economy deteriorate.
Even though not many market participants expect the Fed to
announce fresh easing steps next month, U.S. retail sales and
consumer inflation numbers due later in the day are in focus
because they could change that expectation.
Against the yen, the dollar moved little at 79.86 yen
, above 2 1/2-month low of 79.428 yen hit last week.
The Australian dollar nursed losses after hitting a
five-month low of $0.9957, though it floated above a
major support at $0.9950, the 61.8 percent retracement of its
climb from October to February. It last stood at $0.9974.