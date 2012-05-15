* Euro holds above 76.4 pct retracement for now
* Oscillators suggest euro oversold in near term
* Chance of technocrat govt in Greece seen slim
* U.S. retail sales, CPI focus for dollar
* Aussie hits 5-month low, but floats above Fibo support
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, May 15 The euro slipped to a four-month
low against the dollar on Tuesday as a political stalemate in
Greece stoked fear the country may renege on bailout pledges
made to international creditors and exit the currency bloc.
Concerns about slowing Chinese and global growth also drove
down higher-yielding currencies and boosted the safe-haven
dollar and yen, with the Australian dollar flirting with a
five-month low against the U.S. currency.
Greek Party leaders are expected to convene at 2 p.m. (1100
GMT) but there is little hope President Karolos Papoulias's
proposal to form a technocrat government would end the
stalemate, making a new election the most likely outcome.
Many market players think a fresh election will make it more
likely for Athens to ditch its bailout pledges and hence the
euro, even though euro zone finance ministers dismissed talk of
Greece's exit as "propaganda and nonsense".
"Another election is likely to make fiscal rebuilding less
likely," Daisuke Karakama, market economist at Mizuho Corporate
Bank, said.
The euro gained a foothold around support at $1.2827, the
76.4 percent retracement of its rally earlier this year from
$1.2624 to $1.3486.
The common currency last stood at $1.2827 after
having fallen as low as $1.2814, its lowest in nearly four
months.
A clear break of that retracement level could open the way
for a test of the January low of $1.2624, though some analysts
said the euro could enjoy some rebound in the short term, having
fallen more than three percent so far this month.
"The euro is probably oversold in the very near-term below
$1.28," said Teppei Ino, currency analyst at the Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ. "Oscillator charts are screaming it's time
for a rebound," he added.
QE3 OR NOT
The euro's fall saw the dollar index rising to a
four-month high of 80.739 as the index c limbs a bove its peak in
March.
While the dollar has benefited from the euro zone's woes,
its gains have been curbed by speculation that the U.S. Federal
Reserve is willing to take additional easing steps should the
U.S. economy deteriorate.
Even though not many market participants expect the Fed to
announce fresh easing steps next month, U.S. retail sales and
consumer inflation numbers due later in the day are in focus
because they could change that expectation.
Against the yen, the dollar moved little at 79.91 yen
, above a 2-1/2-month low of 79.428 yen hit last week,
with major support seen at 79.14, a 61.8 percent retracement of
its rally from February to March.
The Australian dollar briefly fell to a five-month low of
$0.9945, after the Reserve Bank of Australia's minutes
of its May policy meeting showed concerns about a cooling in
growth and inflation were behind its unexpected 50 basis point
rate cut earlier this month.
Apart from political turmoil in Europe, the Aussie has been
pressured by concerns over slowing growth in China and other
emerging economies, which have been the main driver of global
growth.
The currency, however, has managed to float above a major
support at $0.9945-50, the 61.8 pct retracement of its climb
from October to February. It last stood at $0.9983.