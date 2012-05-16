* USD strong across the board, USD/JPY at two week high
* Euro weak, may extend losses amid Greek uncertainty
* Aussie outlook weak after breaching important support
By Antoni Slodkowski
TOKYO, May 16 The euro held at four-month lows
against the dollar on Wednesday and may extend losses sustained
so far this month after Greece said it will hold new elections,
raising risks Athens could eventually exit the euro.
The prospect of prolonged political instability in the
debt-ridden country is likely to keep the euro under severe
pressure, analysts said.
The common currency, which has already lost 4 percent in
May, was barely changed from late New York levels at $1.2734
, struggling to regain ground after sliding to a
four-month low of $1.2722 the day before, according to EBS data.
"The market is very short euro, the currency seems oversold
by any technical measure, and yet it keeps extending losses -
this means that we may quickly approach the $1.25-$1.26 area,"
said Koji Fukaya, director of global foreign exchange research
for Credit Suisse Securities in Tokyo.
"The Greek problems are obviously the main driver here, but
even looking at economic fundamentals, the euro around $1.30
just seemed unnaturally expensive. I see this move as a return
into a more neutral territory."
The single currency also looked feeble on the charts, having
decisively fallen through an important support line at $1.2827,
the 76.4 percent retracement of its rally earlier this year from
$1.2624 to $1.3486.
Chartists said that a clear break of the level opened the
way for a test of the January low of $1.2624, though traders
were wary of bouts of short-covering which could send the euro
temporarily higher as net shorts in the currency stand at
three-month highs.
With the appetite for risk dampened, investors kept piling
into assets deemed as safe, pushing the dollar index - a gauge
of its performance against major currencies - to a four month
high of 81.292.
Against the yen, the greenback rose to a two-week high of
80.36, pulling away from 2-1/2-month low of 79.428 yen
hit last week, with major support seen at 79.14, a 61.8 percent
retracement of its rally from February to March.
Traders said the pair may extend its rise, citing stop-loss
bids around 80.45-50. They added, however, that Japanese
exporters may cap any further advances with their offers lined
up their around 81 yen.
Worries about slowing Chinese and global growth also weighed
on higher-yielding currencies with the Australian dollar at
$0.9933b, close to a five-month low of $0.9921 plumbed
the day before.
The currency's chart outlook was bleak after it had breached
a major support at $0.9945-50, the 61.8 pct retracement of its
climb from October to February.