* USD strong across the board, USD/JPY at 2-week high
* Euro softer, may extend losses amid Greek uncertainty
* Aussie at 5-mth low after breaching important support
By Antoni Slodkowski
TOKYO, May 16 The euro hit another four-month
low against the dollar on Wednesday and was likely to extend
hefty losses sustained so far this month after Greece said it
would hold new elections, boosting the risk Athens could exit
the euro.
The prospect of prolonged political instability in the
debt-ridden country, compounded by skittish sovereign bond
markets sent Asian bourses sharply lower, with analysts saying
the euro and other risk-sensitive currencies would remain under
severe pressure.
A Greek departure from the euro zone would also have a
potentially huge knock-on effect on struggling economies such as
Italy and Spain, whose bond yields climbed above the crucial 6
percent mark the day before.
"An entry to the euro zone was supposed to be irrevocable.
They tore down the bridge so people wouldn't be able to go back
to the other side of river. But the Greeks seem to be starting
to try to swim across," said a Japanese bank trader.
"Expecting a new Greek currency to fall, the Greek people
will start shifting funds to safer assets abroad. The Portuguese
and the Irish may also start to think they should do so as well.
This is going to create huge uncertainty," he added.
The euro briefly dipped below $1.2700 and hit its
lowest level since mid-January, falling to $1.26986 on trading
platform EBS.
The single currency was last down 0.1 percent on the day at
$1.2714. It has lost around 4.2 percent in May.
"The market is very short euro, the currency seems oversold
by any technical measure, and yet it keeps extending losses -
this means that we may quickly approach the $1.25-$1.26 area,"
said Koji Fukaya, director of global foreign exchange research
for Credit Suisse Securities in Tokyo.
"The Greek problems are obviously the main driver here, but
even looking at economic fundamentals, the euro around $1.30
just seemed unnaturally expensive. I see this move as a return
into more neutral territory."
The euro also looks feeble on charts, having decisively
fallen through an important support line at $1.2827, the 76.4
percent retracement of its rally earlier this year from $1.2624
to $1.3486.
A clear break of the level paves the way for a test of the
January low of $1.2624, though traders are wary of bouts of
short-covering which could send the euro temporarily higher as
net shorts in the currency are at three-month
highs.
WANING APPETITE
With the appetite for risk dampened, investors kept piling
into assets deemed as safe, pushing the dollar index - a gauge
of its performance against major currencies - to a four-month
high of 81.455.
This helped the greenback perform well against the yen,
driving it to a two-week high of 80.45, roughly one yen
above the 2-1/2 month nadir of 79.428 yen hit last week.
The dollar's outlook turned positive after it closed above
resistance at its Ichimoku cloud base at 80.11 the previous day,
traders said. The kijun line near 80.60 is the next resistance
level.
Traders added the pair may extend its rise, citing stop-loss
bids around 80.45-50. They added, however, that Japanese
exporters may cap any further advances with offers lined up
their around 81 yen.
Worries about slowing Chinese and global growth also weighed
on higher-yielding currencies such as the Australian dollar,
which hit a five-month low of $0.9907 as speculators
targeted stop losses below its low in the previous session of
0.9921.
It was last down 0.3 percent on the day at 0.9910, but
analysts said its charts suggested further losses after it had
breached a major support at $0.9945-50, the 61.8 pct retracement
of its climb from October to February.