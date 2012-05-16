* USD strong across the board, USD/JPY at 2-week high

* Euro softer, may extend losses amid Greek uncertainty

* Aussie at 5-mth low after breaching important support

By Antoni Slodkowski

TOKYO, May 16 The euro hit another four-month low against the dollar on Wednesday and was likely to extend hefty losses sustained so far this month after Greece said it would hold new elections, boosting the risk Athens could exit the euro.

The prospect of prolonged political instability in the debt-ridden country, compounded by skittish sovereign bond markets sent Asian bourses sharply lower, with analysts saying the euro and other risk-sensitive currencies would remain under severe pressure.

A Greek departure from the euro zone would also have a potentially huge knock-on effect on struggling economies such as Italy and Spain, whose bond yields climbed above the crucial 6 percent mark the day before.

"An entry to the euro zone was supposed to be irrevocable. They tore down the bridge so people wouldn't be able to go back to the other side of river. But the Greeks seem to be starting to try to swim across," said a Japanese bank trader.

"Expecting a new Greek currency to fall, the Greek people will start shifting funds to safer assets abroad. The Portuguese and the Irish may also start to think they should do so as well. This is going to create huge uncertainty," he added.

The euro briefly dipped below $1.2700 and hit its lowest level since mid-January, falling to $1.26986 on trading platform EBS.

The single currency was last down 0.1 percent on the day at $1.2714. It has lost around 4.2 percent in May.

"The market is very short euro, the currency seems oversold by any technical measure, and yet it keeps extending losses - this means that we may quickly approach the $1.25-$1.26 area," said Koji Fukaya, director of global foreign exchange research for Credit Suisse Securities in Tokyo.

"The Greek problems are obviously the main driver here, but even looking at economic fundamentals, the euro around $1.30 just seemed unnaturally expensive. I see this move as a return into more neutral territory."

The euro also looks feeble on charts, having decisively fallen through an important support line at $1.2827, the 76.4 percent retracement of its rally earlier this year from $1.2624 to $1.3486.

A clear break of the level paves the way for a test of the January low of $1.2624, though traders are wary of bouts of short-covering which could send the euro temporarily higher as net shorts in the currency are at three-month highs.

WANING APPETITE

With the appetite for risk dampened, investors kept piling into assets deemed as safe, pushing the dollar index - a gauge of its performance against major currencies - to a four-month high of 81.455.

This helped the greenback perform well against the yen, driving it to a two-week high of 80.45, roughly one yen above the 2-1/2 month nadir of 79.428 yen hit last week.

The dollar's outlook turned positive after it closed above resistance at its Ichimoku cloud base at 80.11 the previous day, traders said. The kijun line near 80.60 is the next resistance level.

Traders added the pair may extend its rise, citing stop-loss bids around 80.45-50. They added, however, that Japanese exporters may cap any further advances with offers lined up their around 81 yen.

Worries about slowing Chinese and global growth also weighed on higher-yielding currencies such as the Australian dollar, which hit a five-month low of $0.9907 as speculators targeted stop losses below its low in the previous session of 0.9921.

It was last down 0.3 percent on the day at 0.9910, but analysts said its charts suggested further losses after it had breached a major support at $0.9945-50, the 61.8 pct retracement of its climb from October to February.