* Yen comes off multi-month highs; Azumi warns speculators
* Euro hits another 4-mth low, more losses seen
* Asian bourses deep in the red, Aussie at 6-mth lows
By Antoni Slodkowski
TOKYO, May 18 The euro hit a four-month low on
Friday, extending declines prompted by fears Greece may leave
the euro zone and on contagion jitters after Moody's downgraded
16 Spanish banks.
Worries that a possible Greek exit from the euro zone would
put pressure on other ailing European economies weighed on the
currency, which last fetched $1.2674, down 0.2 percent on
the day. It has shed 4.1 percent in May, zeroing in on its 2012
low of 1.2624.
A drop below that level would take the euro to its lowest
since August 2010, but traders suggested the euro's fall may now
slow somewhat, adding that there might be options-related plays
that could lend it support on Friday.
"I get a sense that for now traders would want to square
their positions heading into a news-packed weekend with G8 as
the main event," said Sumino Kamei, senior currency analyst at
the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.
"After a sharp decline this month we may enter a
wait-and-see mode around $1.26, at least until Greek election in
mid-June," she said.
Further dampening risk appetite, U.S. data showed
manufacturing in the mid-Atlantic states unexpectedly contracted
in May and new claims for U.S. jobless benefits last week stuck
at levels suggesting sluggish growth in hiring.
INCREASINGLY WORRIED
Investors are increasingly worried Greece could leave the
euro following a second election in June. A poll, however,
showed Greece's conservatives have overtaken the anti-bailout
leftist SYRIZA in popularity.
But with the political situation in Greece volatile and the
outcome of the elections still far from certain, most analysts
viewed them as an important risk event.
"The second round of the Greek election may well put the
actual exit process in motion, and we would likely see EURUSD
test 1.20 in that scenario," said Jens Nordvig, global head of
currency and fixed income strategy at Nomura Securities.
Option traders also expressed scepticism about the euro,
driving one-month euro/dollar implied volatility to a
three-month high at 11.47 percent.
As market players bet on more euro weakness, three-month
risk reversals showed a firm bias for bearish euro
bets, last standing at -3.4 percent, near five-month highs,
pulling away from -2.15 percent at the start of the month.
RECOUPING LOSSES
The dollar and the euro recouped some of the hefty losses
sustained versus the safe-haven yen the day before. The euro
inched up 0.1 percent to 100.71 yen, off its lowest
since Feb. 7 at 100.56 yen.
The next support level for the cross was seen at 100 yen,
where a large option trigger was reported by a Tokyo-based
options trader.
"It seems like people are now trying to brace themselves for
the break of that trigger level," the dealer said.
Worried by the yen's renewed strength, Japanese Finance
Minister Jun Azumi said in a veiled reference to intervention he
was monitoring currency moves with extra care.
After rapid overnight moves in the Japanese currency,
one-month euro/yen volatility shot up to 13.1/14.1 percent
, the highest level in 5 months.
Meanwhile, the greenback also regained some ground against
the yen and added 0. 2 percent to 79.42 yen, above a
three-month low of 79.13 yen plumbed on Thursday.
There were stop losses below 79.00 yen and 78.80 yen, while
offers were likely to cap the dollars advance around 79.50,
traders said.
Weak Asian bourses and soft China housing data yanked the
legs from under the Australian dollar, which fell to the lowest
since late November at $0.9826.
Souring the mood further, Australia and New Zealand Banking
Group said that current volatile conditions in global
markets have seen wholesale funding market for Australian banks
freeze again.