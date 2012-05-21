* Euro off 4-month low, helped by short-covering
* IMM net euro short positions hit record high
* Markets cautious despite G8 pledge to combat market
turmoil
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, May 21 The euro extended its rebound from
last week's four-month low on Monday but investors remained
concerned over financial turmoil in Greece and Spain, drawing
little comfort from a broad G8 pledge to take steps to fight the
euro zone's debt crisis.
The common currency rose on short-covering after
speculators piled up a record amount of bets against it,
according to data from a U.S. financial watchdog released late
last week.
"We are entering a consolidation phase with regard to the
euro. It will not be known for a while whether Greece will stay
in the euro or not with a Greek election a few weeks away," said
Minori Uchida, chief analyst at the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi
UFJ.
"The market may show some minor reaction to Greek opinion
polls... but it is hard to sell the euro in light of already
large short positions in the currency," he added.
A flurry of polls on Saturday showed the race to lead Greece
has tightened into a dead heat between the left-wing SYRIZA
party, which is calling for renegotiation of international
bailout terms, and the conservatives who came first in an
election earlier this month.
The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on
Friday speculators' short euro positions climbed to 173,869
contracts, the highest on record, while their bets in favour of
the dollar against other currencies also rose to the highest
level since at least mid-2008.
The single currency last stood at $1.2786, slightly
above its New York close on Friday, and about 1.2 percent above
a four-month trough of $1.2642 hit earlier on Friday.
"This is driven just by short-covering and has little to do
with economic fundamentals of the euro," said Kimihiko Tomita,
head of forex at State Street.
NO SUBSTANCE
For now, the euro has managed to stay above important
technical support zone between $1.2550 and $1.2624, with the
former being channel bottom of its rise from 1998 to 2008 and
the latter being its 2012 low.
Worries about a messy Greek exit from the euro zone and
problems in Spain's banking sector had seen investors dumping
the euro in the past few weeks.
"A Greek exit would produce significant contagion to other
peripheral countries, where both sovereigns and banks would come
under pressure. Limiting the damage of contagion would depend
crucially on the speed and magnitude of the policy response,"
JPMorgan analysts wrote in a report.
The euro drew little help from Saturday's comments from a
summit of the G8 leading industrialised nations, which market
players viewed as short on details and long on rhetoric.
At the meeting, world leaders backed keeping Greece in the
euro zone and revitalising a global economy increasingly
threatened by Europe's debt crisis.
"There's a lot of talk and no substance. Until you get some
certainty about Greece and the fear of contagion eases, the
volatility is here to stay," said Savanth Sebastian, an
economist at CommSec in Sydney.
"Keep in mind there's no great news coming out of China as
well. There's a lot of talk about China slowing, so that's
further uncertainty."
Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao called on Sunday for additional
efforts to support growth, providing some support for reeling
Chinese shares, but concerns about the slowdown in emerging
economies remained far from removed.
Not surprisingly, the safe-haven U.S. dollar and yen were
among the best performers last week. The greenback on Friday hit
a four-month high against a basket of major currencies.
It was trading slightly off that peak on Monday.
It was underperforming the yen, however, and last stood at
79.15, not far off a three-month low around 79.00 set on
Friday.
The CFTC data also showed a lightening of bearish yen bets,
although substantial short positions remained. This has left
intact the risk of further downside for dollar/yen if traders
are forced to unwind such positions, analysts said.
"We think that a move below 79.00 could trigger such a
squeeze and cause an accelerated move toward 78, where a threat
of intervention would likely provide the cross with support,"
BNP Paribas analysts wrote in a note.
Against a jittery backdrop, commodity currencies such as the
Australian dollar continued to struggle. The Aussie was last at
$0.9852, still not far from a near six-month trough of
$0.9795 plumbed on Friday.